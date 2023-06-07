MadameNoire Featured Video

Monyetta Shaw-Carter spoke her piece all over the internet since her latest drama with Marlo Hampton unfolded on The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA).

The season 15 friend of the show blasted Marlo on Twitter on June 4 over the chaos that ensured when the peach holder allegedly slammed a steel door in her face on that night’s episode.

Monyetta claimed that Marlo “tried” her when the Le’Archive founder couldn’t get a rise out of castmate Kenya Moore. The mother of two said her foe made a scene and then conveniently ran outside, “per usual.”

“On the street corner drinking is just where you belong,” Monyetta jabbed before she called Marlo “canned.”

Just last month, the two women engaged in a nasty online back and forth wherein Monyetta referred to Marlo as a “canned peach” multiple times.

The entrepreneur also discussed Marlo’s steel door slam on the latest episode of Kandi Burruss’ YouTube web series Speak On It.

Monyetta spoke with DJ AONE — who filled in for Kandi as the web series’s host. The mother of two told the guest host that her beef with Marlo has brought out a side of herself that she usually doesn’t unleash.

“When that steel door came like that, all bets were off,” Monyetta explained. “At that point, I saw black. I pride myself on not putting myself in situations that would cause me to possibly go there. But doing a show [and] being around these ladies… you’re put in situations.”

“She kept going, she kept going,” the author added elsewhere in the interview. “It really flipped when Kenya wouldn’t give her anything… She [Marlo] says anything, and that’s one of my triggers, I guess. That’s what I found out.”

“I’m not proud of what you saw, ladies and gentlemen,” Monyetta admitted.

Play

In the clip below, Monyetta was on ten as soon as Marlo slammed the door in her face.

While the ladies had mixed opinions on whether Marlo did the aggressive move intentionally, the Le’Archive founder pushed the door backward as Monyetta trailed behind her during their heated verbal exchange.

“She goes low every day, all day,” Monyetta told the RHOA ladies about Marlo. “I’m classy. She’s a hot mess. She gon’ try to close the door in somebody face, with force. Like girl — does she wanna go back to jail?!”

RELATED CONTENT: “Twitter Is Fed Up With Marlo Hampton’s Obsession With ‘RHOA’ Co-Star Kandi Burruss”