Naomi Osaka and her longtime boyfriend Cordae revealed the gender of their baby over the weekend. On June 3, the four-time Grand Slam singles champion took to Instagram with a photo carousel that featured several pictures from a baby shower the pair threw to celebrate the upcoming arrival of their little one.

In one photo, the tennis star smiled with her belly bump on full display as she stood in front of a sign that read, “A little princess is on the way.” Pink and violet balloons surrounded Osaka as she posed for the camera.

In another photo, proud poppa Cordae palmed the 25-year-old athlete’s belly and planted a kiss on her stomach.

Fans congratulate the couple on the gender of their baby.

Fans and celebs lit up the comments section congratulating the two-time US Open winner and her rapper boyfriend on the news of their baby girl.

One fan wrote, “First of all. You look perfect. Second. Keep these pictures up here, SHINE MAMA.”

Another Instagram user commented, “Congratulations…You’re going to be a wonderful mommy.”

A third wrote to the first-time mom, “Let’s normalize women tennis pros having a family and continuing to play. The men do! Congratulations on your new princess.”

Cordae kept the love following on his Instagram Stories. The doting dad reposted the photo of himself kissing his beaux’s bare belly with a text overlay that read, “#GirlDad.”

In January, Osaka announced her pregnancy on social media with a picture of an ultrasound image.

Osaka announced her pregnancy on social media earlier this year with an ultrasound image and a message to fans. In an open letter, the first-time mother said she was looking forward to having her child attend her future matches. She also teased her return to the court.

“2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lessons for me, and I hope I’ll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I’ll be at Aus 2024,” the star wrote.

Following the tennis champ’s pregnancy news, some critics online questioned whether motherhood would impact her career. In May, Osaka fired back at trolls tweeting, “There are plenty of male athletes with kids that are significantly less accomplished. You might wanna worry about them instead.”

She added, “Thanks for the concern, might wanna redirect it to someone that needs it, though.”

Congrats to Naomi Osaka and Cordae!

