MadameNoire Featured Video

Coco’s Jones’ May 13 performance of SWV’s 1997 classic “Rain” had Instagram users throwing shade at the R&B songstress’ vocal ability.

The contested clip is a snippet of the singer’s set during Mary J. Blige’s second annual Strength of A Woman Festival, which went down in Atlanta. Coco gave an impassioned effort during her rendition of the hit ’90s track. She included runs, riffs in a unique twist to some of the song’s melody.

The gorgeous 25-year-old songstress donned a skin-tight green two-piece ensemble and booty-length body wave tresses.

Play

People fawned over the singer in the comments of the YouTube video above, but other online users had completely different takes.

Underneath @theneighborhoodtalk’s repost, Instagram users harped on how Coco needed more control when she belted out the ’90s hit.

“Her tone is good, [it] just needs more control. Love her though.” “She has a beautiful voice but needs to work on control. That’s it.” “She need vocal coaching! Some people don’t have full control over their vocals. She’s one of them! [Because] yes she sounds beautiful, but there’s moments where she rifts or do long runs in every note she sings….. idk if I’m making [sense] but something is a lil off in her vocal range.”

Others voiced their opinions that the 25-year-old artist should have sung “Rain” closer to the song’s traditional tune.

“Too much variation. Some songs are known for their signature melodies and when you freestyle the vocals, you lose the essence of the song. That’s what happened here.” “I think she does a lot of proving [that] she can sing by doing too much sometimes. You don’t have to show your range in EVERY song. Sing it the way it’s supposed to be sung bby! You’re a good singer!”

One person questioned whether Coco’s vocals would be scrutinized so harshly if she were light-skinned. Another asked why so many commenters were tearing down a talented Black woman.

One separate Instagram user claimed Coco had technical issues with her headpiece on the night of her performance that ultimately affected her tone. As seen in the clip, the singer reached for her headpiece twice.

“I feel like y’all have Black women in these comments. Her vocal talent and agility is insane and you all wouldn’t be so critical if she was a lighter skinned woman and that’s what bothers me! She eats and clears any day and imma stick beside her!!!!” “BLK ppl, BLK ppl‼️… The tear-down is never ending. These comments 👎🏾👎🏾!” “She had problems with her headset / ear piece so she was singing, [trying to] catch the pitch and note. She said it in the beginning. Y’all ain’t no musicians, so shut it.”

In a Twitter post from March, footage captured Coco belting out a more true-to-tune version of “Rain” that she absolutely nailed.

What did you think of Coco’s performance of “Rain” at the Strength of A Woman Festival? Sound off in the comments below with your take!

RELATED CONTENT: “The Evolution Of Coco Jones: The New It Girl”