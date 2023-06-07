MadameNoire Featured Video

A resilient 23-year-old woman took to Tiktok in early June to defend her mentally ill mother from online bullying.

On June 5, Biance Busby uploaded a screenshot of a Facebook post someone cruelly shared with a photo of her mother. The picture captured the latter passed out on an outdoor bench.

The TikToker, @mamab8033, condemned the “evil” and “corrupt” person who posted her mother in such a vulnerable condition. She told her followers that her mother battled schizophrenia and bipolar disorder — in addition to when she suffered the loss of her eldest child, who committed suicide in 2013.

“That’s triggered her and made her [mental health] worse than it already was,” Biance explained. “Until my mom really gets committed into a hospital and stays there for a little while till she gets better, she’s probably not going to be in the best position she could be at.”

“And it’s crazy because people be wondering why they going through what they’re going through. But it’s the shit that y’all out here doing. I’d never record nothing like this or take a picture of somebody at no damn bus stop and put it on social media and pick at them.”

Biance also referred to the bullying her mother was subjected to as “Black people shit.”

“How many times you see a white person take pictures of somebody and post it and pick at them? If anything, they’ll be busy trying to help; you feel me?”

At the end of the video, the 23-year-old added a clip taken in the car after she’d gotten her mom “together.” The two beauties sported smiles, and the mother kissed her daughter on the cheek.

Biance has garnered over 222,000 views on the TikTok post and landed over 32,500 supportive likes.

The 23-year-old revealed in a follow-up post shared June 6 that she hadn’t expected the video to go viral.

Biance said her mother had been bullied online before — but only her younger brother saw those posts.

“It’s bittersweet because she’s better now [but] she’s not in her own place,” Biance revealed. “Even right now, to this day, we’re steady buying rooms. Buying nights at hotels and stuff. And the reason why is because — believe it or not — my mom, she’s just not okay.”

Regarding the backlash she faced after she called the bullying “Black people shit,” the young woman defended her sentiment.

“I just wanted to show people that it literally be your own people. Because when they posted it on Facebook, talking about my momma, it was nothing but Black people. It was a Black person that posted it, and when I looked through the comments and saw people talking trash about my mom, everybody was Black.”

Biance said she hopes people “continue to be positive” and spread empathy instead of hurt and negativity. She thanked all those who’ve encouraged her during such a difficult time and those who’ve sent love her family’s way.

The young woman said she’s not expecting much — but anyone who wants to financially help her family can do so via her newly made fundraiser on SpotFund.

At the video’s close, Biance expressed loving and compassionate gratitude for her mother. She also asked her online community for prayers as their family pushes through.

See the post below.