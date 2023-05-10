MadameNoire Featured Video

Coco Jones showed off her dynamic vocal range during a performance of the National Anthem at Game 4 of the NBA Playoffs May 8.

Before the Golden State Warriors annihilated the Los Angeles Lakers on the court, the 25-year-old R&B goddess lit up Crypto Arena with her soul-stirring rendition of the National Anthem.

Jones wowed the audience as she weaved between different vocal octaves while performing the historical number. At one point, the enchanting singer hit a high note that sent gamegoers into a frenzy.

The star, born Courtney Michaela Jones, came dressed to impress for the occasion, too. The Nashville native donned a sheer off-the-shoulder crop top that exposed her fit midriff and a long satin feather-trimmed skirt that showed off her snatched waist and long legs. Jones completed the look with a sexy pair of black knee-high boots and silver earrings.

Black Twitter couldn’t get enough of the performance.

After the performance, Black Twitter sang their praises about Jones’ performance. One person likened the singer’s sultry vocals to Toni Braxton. Another user claimed it was one of the best National Anthem performances they had ever seen.

Well, one thing is for sure. Jones was the show’s true star at Monday’s game, and the wins just keep rolling in for the talented songstress.

On May 5, the rising R&B diva dropped a new single called “Double Back” that samples SWV’s iconic 1997 hit “Rain.”

“I wanted to show different sides of myself and what I offer the world sonically,” the singer and songwriter told Vibe. “So ‘Double Back’ was a great follow-up record to demonstrate my versatility.”

Jones’s latest offering showcases more of her buttery warm low-end vocals and features banging production from London On Da Track.

Watch the music video for the song below.

In 2022, Coco Jones rose to fame after she released her debut song “ICU.” Since then, the soaring songbird has snatched up several awards, including an NAACP Image Award and a Soul Train Award nomination.

Outside of music, Jones shines as the new Hillary Banks on Peacock’s hit TV series Bel-Air.

