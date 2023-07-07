MadameNoire Featured Video

Justin Combs, the son of hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, has been hit with two misdemeanor charges for his DUI arrest earlier this month.

According to court records obtained by RadarOnline, Combs, 29, was slammed with two charges for driving under the influence and for having a blood alcohol content higher than 0.08% during the incident. The young star will face a pretrial hearing on Aug. 10.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, on June 4, Combs was arrested for a DUI while driving in the Beverly Hills neighborhood. Authorities say that the 29-year-old ran a red light, prompting officers to pull him over for a routine traffic stop. Los Angeles officials arrested Combs on the spot. He was later released on a $5,000 bond.

Diddy shares his son with revered fashion designer Misa Hylton. When news of the young actor’s DUI hit the media, the fashion icon took to her Instagram stories to call out her famous co-parent and blame him for the arrest.

“I’m not protecting no one anymore. Just my son [Justin],” Hylton wrote.

“The statement ‘A fish rots from the head down’ means that, in addition to being a major contributing factor in a family or organization’s success, leadership is also the root cause of its failure and demise,” the frustrated mother added. “The truth shall set you free.”

The angry matriarch also threw shade at the father of six’s forthcoming reality TV show that is reportedly in the works. “I do realize clarity and context are important. You want to do reality TV? Ok, let’s be real, then. Let’s lay it all out then, starting from the top.”

Combs, a graduate of UCLA, obtained his sociology degree in 2016. He rose to fame while appearing on the 2010 episode of MTV’s My Super Sweet Sixteen with his father. The burgeoning actor also recently appeared in Starz’s popular crime drama Power Book II: Ghost.

RELATED CONTENT: Diddy’s Sons Share Photos With Their Baby Sister Love Sean Combs