Summer Walker had time for a social media bully that left an unsavory comment in her Instagram DMs. On July 4, the “White Tee” singer took to her Instagram Stories to post a photo of herself snuggling up against her new boyfriend Lil Meech, but the cute flick didn’t sit well with one fan.

A bothered stan used the opportunity to poke fun at the R&B beauty’s personal hygiene. “You look like you stink girl,” the user DMed the Grammy-nominated star.

Walker, 27, wasn’t going to let the internet troll get away with their mean comment. The Still Over It hitmaker took to their stories again, with a screenshot of the user’s DM and old messages from the fan where they appeared to shower her with praise.

“I love you so much Summer,” one message from 2020 read. “BTW you’re beautiful AF,” the user also previously penned to the sultry singer. Puzzled by the comment, the mother of three captioned the baffling DM exchange, “Mental Illness is real.”

After the image went viral, social media users debated whether it was right for Walker to put the phony fan on blast.

“My thing is, why ignore all her compliments and then post her insults? What does that say about you, babe??” one user wrote in the comments section of The Jasmine Brand after the outlet reported the story.

Another user wrote, “If she gonna ignore the positivity, then she can ignore the negativity.”

On the other hand, several fans sided with Walker for calling out the Instagram troll. “Imagine being so miserable you get on the internet just to be rude to people,” one user penned.

A fourth person commented, “People think it’s a game until it’s NOT. Trust me that shit is real!!!!! And it’s scary. And it’s sad!!! Like someone said in a comment, remember the person that UNALIVED John Lennon was a FAN. Hugged him first.”

Yikes!

Well, it looks like Walker isn’t letting anything get in between her budding new romance with BMF star Lil Meech. In late June, the doting couple walked the red carpet together at the BET Awards and held hands. The R&B songbird also recently interrogated Canadian content creator Anisa Ali Abdu after she was caught wearing Meech’s BMF chain on Instagram. The influencer alleged that she had an entanglement with the 23-year-old actor, but the rumor fizzled out quickly when Meech denied creeping with the content creator.

Don’t mess with Summer Walker or her man!

