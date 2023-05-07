MadameNoire Featured Video

Summer Walker had jokes on the heels of her name in the middle of an alleged leaked sex tape showing rumored boyfriend and BMF star Lil Meech and social media vixen Celina Powell.

It was all good until Powell unleashed a string of Instagram stories inserting herself into their situation. She posted a photo of herself rocking the same chain Walker en wearing in Meech’s post.

The trolling heightened when Powell played Walker’s song “I’ll Kill You (feat. Jhene Aiko)” in the post. Powell then took her toxic exposure to the next level when she tweeted a scene from the alleged sex recording with the actor and rapper.

Walker and Lil Meech recently went public with their romance after a few appearances and playful interactions of affection on social media.

While the pair never confirmed an official relationship, the two are not hiding anything for Instagram.

Meech, who films his hit show for STARSZ drama in Atlanta, posted a picture of Walker rocking his chain with heart-eye emojis, according to The Shade Room. The two have been seen throughout the city, Walker’s hometown, and where she resides.

Folks on social media rooting for what appears to be a budding relationship for Walker,27, and Meech, 23, reacted to Powell’s post considering the singer has had her fair share of romances gone wrong.

So when the singer posted those fan-made reactions to the news, Walker harmlessly trolled Meech. The clip was reposted on The Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram.

Powell has recently taken down the tweets of her alleged encounter with Meech off her Twitter page. It is unclear when the affair took place.

“I just posted the full video of me and baby BMF dick go crazy,” Powell wrote.

Outside of the controversy and conversation surrounding Walker’s relationship, the singer is gearing up to release Clear 2: Soft Life EP on May 19.

The album’s artwork shows Walker photographed while she was expecting twins in what appears to be a boat covered in roses and soft pink pastels.