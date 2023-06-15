MadameNoire Featured Video

Joseline Hernandez was unbothered after she left jail following her backstage beatdown on Big Lex at the Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III boxing match June 10.

Joseline made light of her jail time June 13 when she posted a clip of her glimmering and iced-out nameplate chain that had her nickname — the “Puerto Rican Princess” — proudly printed on it. The Zeus Network star set the clip to Akon’s 2004 “Locked Up” track featuring Styles P.

Notably, a peep at the “Vegas” performer’s ensemble revealed that she left jail in the outfit she wore when she fought Big Lex.

In a follow-up clip, the former Love & Hip Hop star posted a snippet of her post-jail feast — takeout bowls from Nobu. The Puerto Rican Princess also trolled fans and Big Lex by flexing her diamond-encrusted chain in an Instagram story while playing “Locked Up” by Akon.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported , Joseline gave an awkward and out-of-breath performance before the main card fight between Floyd and Gotti.

While it’s unclear was caused the brawl between the “Ghetto Fantasy” artist and Big Lex, the latter previously starred in the second season of the Zeus Network’s popular reality show Joseline’s Cabaret. The bilingual, Puerto Rican-born musician violently laid hands on Big Lex — who was beaten topless as the fight ensued. During several moments of the brawl, it appeared as though the latter got jumped by Joseline and other parties at the venue who were male.

Authorities arrested the Puerto Rican Princess on the morning of June 12 on four charges — two of which were trespassing and battery.

Big Lex has yet to speak out on the incident publicly. Fight night went down at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

In addition to Joseline’s beat down on Big Lex, Floyd and Mayweather’s jabs in the ring spawned a seemingly one-sided beef between Nicolette Gotti and Yaya Mayweather.

Read more on that below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Twitter Users Defend Yaya Mayweather After Nicolette Gotti’s Racially-Charged ‘Animal’ Comments”