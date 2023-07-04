MadameNoire Featured Video

Two Atlanta strippers were reportedly robbed at gunpoint, losing at least $10,000 they earned after dancing during the 2023 BET Awards weekend.

Security footage captured the encounter. The two women approached a building, seemingly a hotel, dragging their suitcases. The footage showed one woman in a green tracksuit texting and walking out of the camera frame. A few seconds later, the other woman in a hoodie with a pink suitcase turned and backed away from an armed robber marching toward her. She relinquished her pink suitcase to the robber, who turned his attention to the woman in the green tracksuit.

Another gunman in blue attire approached the woman to whom the pink suitcase belonged and held her at gunpoint. He snatched her duffle bag and checked her pockets for any more valuables.

The first gunman, donning all Black, cocked his firearm while addressing the woman in green. He took her shoulder bag and phone, and the two walked away, leaving the women stranded without their belongings.

Some social media users felt terrible for the women losing what they earned, while many firmly believe the incident was a setup.

Some suspected that someone they worked with had set them up; others claimed the woman in green set them up due to how she reacted to the frightening situation.

For example, she approached the men instead of backing away like her friend. But that could’ve been her in defense mode, especially when people stole their hard-earned money. People also noted how she turned her shoulder bag toward the gunman instead of pointing it away from him. They also said she smiled during the encounter.

Under the name Ace Notorious, the lady in the green took to Instagram to clarify some things.

“I was contemplating whether or not I wanted to post this cause clearly n***as watching, but this happened Monday morning at 5:25 AM after me [and] Maiya (the girl with the pink suitcase) worked so hard Sunday night [and] all of BET weekend to get robbed for everything we had,” she wrote.

“That night alone, we made about 10K [and] niggas followed us home from work. In that moment, I literally wasn’t scared. I was smiling ’cause, one, I dead a** thought it was a joke [and], two, I was just like, wow, every bread we worked hard for the weekend just gone, lol. S**t’s a joke. This wasn’t a traumatizing experience for me. It was just more stressful because I DON’T f**k or suck for [money], I don’t have ‘tricks’ that come [and] spend a bag on me. I work hard for my s**t. I don’t got n***as paying for all the things I pour into.”

She continued, “I can speak for Maiya as well too. S**t’s just whack [as f**k] [and] to the bird a** n***as watching, God don’t play about me. That’s all imma say. Ladies, watch y’all back out here when y’all Ubering ’cause if I had my car, I’m always on point that s**t would’ve never happened, but it’s cool. Imma get an even bigger blessing. No amount of [money] or materialistic s**t is worth my life, so I’m grateful [as f**k] to be alive ’cause it could’ve been worse.”

Regardless of whether it was a setup, the women didn’t deserve to lose their hard-earned money. It’s pathetic that the men chose to rob women instead of getting jobs. This is the world we live in, unfortunately.