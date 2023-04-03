MadameNoire Featured Video

Teyana Taylor’s skincare approach is inspired by her husband, Iman Shumpert.

The A Thousand and One actress shared her skincare and makeup routines during the latest episode of Vogue’s Beauty Secrets. Teyana showed off the products she uses while preparing for a date with her former NBA player hubby.

The actress spoke about Iman’s influence on her skincare routine and said, “I am married. I see how little he does and everything is like just still on point. So, I eventually started doing the same.”

Teyana’s simple skincare routine had an interesting gem.

The actress started with a triple cleanse. She initially used The Rice Wash cleanser by Tatcha. After wiping it off with a damp washcloth, she followed up with The Deep Cleanse by the same brand for exfoliation.

The actress worked the product into her face, eyebrows and lightly over her eyelids. Instead of rinsing off the second product, she added some of Fresh’s Soy Face Cleanser. “I’m a concoction kind of person,” she explained.

“I feel nice and clean, which is very, very important for me,” Teyana said after gently wiping off the cleansers with another damp washcloth.

The rest of the actress’s skincare steps were spraying a mist, applying a lip mask treatment and rubbing in the Moisturizing Soft Cream from La Mer.

Play

RELATED CONTENT: “Teyana Taylor And Iman Shumpert Celebrate Six Years Of Happy Matrimony”

The actress stars in the Sundance-celebrated drama A Thousand and One, which hits theaters nationwide March 31.

While doing her makeup, Teyana said she hated the eyebrows she had to rock while playing the film’s lead.

“In my upcoming movie they didn’t have us wear much makeup. The one thing that they definitely made me wear was that nasty brow,” the Harlem native quipped.

“Everybody knows the brows, and everybody who knows me knows I don’t play about them. I could put on brows and not have to worry about anything else,” she said while creating an “ombre effect” with Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Brow Wiz.

Read all about A Thousand and One below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Peep The Trailer For Teyana Taylor’s Critically Acclaimed Film, ‘A Thousand And One’t