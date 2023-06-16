MadameNoire Featured Video

Lil Nas X was not happy to rock the stage June 11 at the Governors Ball music festival, according to sources who spilled the tea.

The 24-year-old “Old Town Road” performer’s frustrations reportedly grew over technical issues during his set. An insider that informed Page Six said the singer “had a bad day and just didn’t want to do it.”

The tea spiller claimed that Lil Nas X “very begrudgingly” went through his performance. They also noted that the set “was a total downer” and that the artist briefly left the stage “for about five to 10 minutes.”

The outlet mentioned that its other insiders said Lil Nas X’s dancers practically “had to carry” the singer’s set due to issues with his microphone.

Another anonymous source revealed that the 24-year-old musician wasn’t the only artist with technical issues onstage.

The insider said the Montero performer’s issues started “from the jump” of his set. Additionally, the tea spiller alleged that Lil Nas X was bothered by the technical problems because “he’s a perfectionist, and this was a first for him.” The issues were compounded by the singer’s “intricate” set. Production designers allegedly built the set for “dancers, stage props [and] outfit changes.”

“There were a lot of logistics that were off, and it all accumulated onstage when the mic wasn’t working. There were sound and technical difficulties for many artists,” one insider said.

Governors Ball went down at Flushing Meadows Corona Park from June 9 to June 11.

Other major names who performed at the three-stage, three-day music festival were Lizzo, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Kendrick Lamar, Tems and Pusha T.

Back in February, Lil Nas X shared that fans could possibly expect his second album late this year. Peep his tweet and read more about Governors Ball 2023 below.

