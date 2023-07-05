MadameNoire Featured Video

British rapper Fredo boldly opined that men who practiced basic hygiene maintenance are “too pampered.”

The Shade Borough posted the clip of Fredo’s rant on Instagram on June 29. Asked how he cut his toenails without clippers, the “Funky Friday” rapper implied that nail maintenance was feminine and that men used the “bend and rip” method.

“You bend [the nail], find a weak point, and you rip it off. It’s easy,” Fredo stated.

He proclaimed men today were too feminine simply because they practice fundamental hygiene tactics. Fredo extended his argument, claiming men who brush their teeth twice daily were too pampered.

“I only brush my teeth in the morning,” Fredo shared.

Instagram users ate him up in the comments section, calling him out on his toxic masculinity.

“Don’t let toxic masculinity lead to tooth decay.”

“I know his morning breath is talking the hardest.”

“Brushing teeth twice a day is fem now?”

“Smoking 17.5 kilos of stardawg and going to bed without brushing your teeth is wild.”

“This is toxic masculinity at its finest.”

“Men can’t do shitt now. Breathing is soon gonna be considered fem, lmao.”

“The internet really shouldn’t have evolved past dial-up.”

“Don’t let toxic masculinity give you plaque, please. Don’t mind him.”

“Ahhhh, man said, bend and rip. Sure, but man can’t be too masculine for nail clippers. That’s peak. Mans gonna be embracing hang nails like, ‘These are my war scars. It’s gritty round here.'”

Best believe the internet will dig up info on people who say outlandish stuff to contradict the facade they put on online.

Say Cheese tweeted the same video, and a Twitter user commented with a 2019 clip of Fredo on live telling a man, who appeared to be leaning in for a kiss, to stop because he was live.

“John, John, you can’t. I’m on live, bro. Yeah, yeah, walk on.”

Fredo came out and attempted to clarify that the man was trying to mutter something in his ear, but people weren’t buying it because of the way the stranger grabbed his neck while attempting to “whisper in his ear.”

Influencers need to understand that their absurd online statements have a massive impact on their followers, especially the young ones. Fredo falsely claiming that basic hygiene tactics are feminine contributes to the growing issues of toxic masculinity.

The American Psychology Association reported that traditional masculinity can harm men because it forces them to conform to these drawn borders that dictate what men can say, do and how to act. This leads to mental, emotional and physical issues.

We already live in a world that spits on anyone remotely different from the norm (white and straight), and numerous people are fighting internally to remain inside those social norm barriers to survive. So for Fredo to claim that men brushing their teeth twice daily and using clippers aren’t manly enough isn’t helping.