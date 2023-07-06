MadameNoire Featured Video

Naomi Campbell is a proud mother of two.

On June 29, the famous model revealed that she welcomed a baby boy into the world. The British superstar announced the big news on her Instagram page with a photo that captured her holding the adorable newborn’s hand with her 2-year-old daughter.

“My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence,” the proud momma penned to her son in the caption. “A True Gift from God, blessed! Welcome, Baby boy.”

Before signing off, the model reminded fans that it was “never too late to become a mother.”

Fans sent the comments section all the way up for the new momma and her son.

“Oh my! Already? I can’t believe a second blessing. How amazing!!” fashion designer Marc Jacobs wrote.

R&B star Kelly Rowland commented, “NAOMI!!! Congratulations!!”

Another fan couldn’t believe that the model was expecting. “She was pregnant?!” the user asked.

It’s unclear if the fashion icon carried the newborn or opted for a surrogate, as Campbell has kept details about her pregnancy journey sealed tight. But one thing’s for sure. The fashionista is certainly defying the odds of motherhood in her 50s.

Campbell’s sweet baby boy comes just two years after she welcomed her daughter into the world. In May 2021, the Michael Kors muse shared the news of her daughter’s birth on Instagram, calling her firstborn “a beautiful little blessing” who “has chosen me to be her mother.”

“So honored to have this gentle soul in my life. There are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love,” she added in the caption.

Campbell “always knew that one day” she would become a mother, according to her 2022 interview with British Vogue.

“It’s the best thing I’ve ever done,” the star said. The private celeb didn’t offer details about her pregnancy journey during the interview, but she reassured fans that her daughter “wasn’t adopted.”

“She’s my child,” the fashion laureate maintained.

When asked if she was concerned about the 50-year age gap between her and her daughter, Campbell said she wasn’t giving the issue much thought. After the arrival of her firstborn, the model urged for many of her older friends to have children. “I’m telling them all, do it! Don’t hesitate!” she gushed.

Aww, congrats Naomi! Motherhood looks great on you.

RELATED CONTENT: Naomi Campbell Shares Photos Of Special Moment As Daughter Takes Her First Steps