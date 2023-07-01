MadameNoire Featured Video

Safaree was in daddy mode at his son Legend’s second birthday party on June 28. The rapper and father took to Instagram to share a cute highlight from the young tot’s birthday bash that captured him dressed up in an Elmo costume and dancing. Attendees took their phones out to record the proud papa, who looked like he was having a ball entertaining partygoers.

“My son wanted Elmo… I became Elmo!!!! The baddest ELMO EVER, “ Safaree captioned the funny video.

Fans couldn’t get enough of seeing the reality TV star show up and show out for his son.

“You are a great father,” one Instagram user penned in the comments section. “You could have spent money, but you wanted to be his entertainment. Father of the year!”

Another admirer gushed, “This is absolutely the best.. coolest dad award.”

A third user commented, “Say what you want, Safaree may not be the perfect dad, but he’s a good one to his children.”

Well done, Safaree!

The burgeoning rap star, 41, shares 2-year-old Legend with his ex-wife Erica Mena. The Jamaican- American rhymer is also a proud father to his 3-year-old daughter Safire Majesty, whom he also shares with Mena.

The former couple has had their fair share of ups and downs between cheating scandals and one tough child support battle. But through it all, Safaree appears to be a devoted father to his children.

Earlier this month, the “Waistline” hitmaker took his adorable kiddos to Jamaica for the first time. The proud poppa documented their entire journey over to his native country.

“1st time in 🇯🇲 24 hours with 2 crazy a$$ kids, and I DO NOT have a nanny!” the rapper jokingly penned.

One video captured the doting dad fishing with his daughter and son. The happy family also took a trip to the beach to soak up the Caribbean sun. Check out a few photos below.

