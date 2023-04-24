MadameNoire Featured Video

Safaree Samuels was loud and wrong as he sang bits of Janet Jackson’s hit song “If” during the first stop of her Together Again concert in Hollywood, Florida.

The Love & Hip Hop star belted out gibberish from the top of his lungs before the latter part of the chorus — when he somewhat got into the stride of the 1993 banger’s lyrics.

Despite his lack of knowledge of the lyrics, Safaree was definitely in his “Miss Jackson, if you’re nasty bag.” The Love &Hip Hop cast member threw his head back and passionately sang nonsense as he proudly fanboyed from his seat in the Hard Rock Live’s 7000-person venue.

The father of two rocked a red collared top with lots of bling, including several iced-out rings, bracelets and chains.

Word on the street is that Safaree went to the concert with fellow Love & Hip Hop star Amara La Negra. A TikTok user screen-grabbed a clip from Amara’s Instagram Stories, including a man singing off-camera who sounds similar to her co-star.

In mid-April, the reality stars showed out at the first birthday party of Amara’s twins, Sumajestad and Sualteza.

Safaree and Amara ended a slow dance at the event with a kiss in front of all the party’s attendees. The Brooklyn-born, Jamaican-American reality star praised Amara during a speech at the birthday bash. He also gifted the Dominican singer’s 1-year-old twins with matching Rolex watches.

After footage of the rumored couple’s display of affection hit the internet, Safaree’s ex-wife, Love &Hip Hop star Erica Mena, posted a lengthy word about it in The Shade Room’s comments.

Erica accused Safaree of being a deadbeat father to their children compared to how he’s seemingly treated Amara’s kids. The former couple shares two little ones, Legend Brian, 22 months, and Safire Majesty, 3.

“Aww, so cute. It’s just very interesting how my kids have NEVER received gifts like this by this waste man. My daughter just turned 3. All she got was a birthday cake and a few balloons in his living room, and please don’t get me started on how he didn’t do anything for my son’s first birthday until two weeks after the fact. And again, that was just balloons in his living room. But happy every [body] enjoyed this circus theme birthday party with a deadbeat clown as the guest.”

