Tokyo Toni has folks on Twitter impressed with her flexible pole dancing moves. On June 26, a Twitter user named @ayooochun showed the controversial matriarch a little love after they posted a video of the reality TV star pole dancing in a strip club to India Arie’s classic hit “Brown Skin.”

In the short clip, Toni rocked a skin-tight catsuit, sparkly stilettos and a big fro as she gracefully twirled around a stripper pole. The Dominican star received praise from club patrons when she dropped down into a split and shook her clappas.

Toni did one more twirl around the pole before she ended her sultry dance with a little twerking for the audience.

“Tokyo bad as fck!” the fan captioned the steamy video.

That wasn’t the only clip that had Twitter users hot and bothered. Another video posted by the stan captured the Zeus Network star jiggling her legs in the air just before she tumbled backward into another sexy stripper move. Money could be seen scattered across the stage as clubbers made it rain for the 51-year-old grandma.

Tokyo Toni must be a pole dancing veteran because Sis looks like she’s done these moves before.

Black Twitter users commented in awe of the bendy influencer’s pole dancing.

Some fans couldn’t get enough of watching the 51-year-old dance unapologetically at the strip club. One user joked that Kris Jenner couldn’t never bust a wine like the feisty mother.

Check out a few reactions below.

This isn’t the first time that Tokyo Toni has shaken her tail feather in public.

In May, the mother of Blac Chyna showed off her twerking skills at the audition for Baddies East. Video footage obtained by The Neighborhood Talk captured the D.C. native shaking her ass as she taught some of the auditioners in the DMV how to drop down and get their twerk on.

The viral moment came a few days after the star reunited with her daughter Chyna after months of talking smack about the saved model. On May 11, Chyna posted a sweet video that captured her hugging and smiling alongside her momma. Toni made amends with her daughter by surprising the 34-year-old with a tribute tattoo of her real name, “Angela.”

Peep the sweet video.

