MadameNoire Featured Video

Legendary actress Angela Bassett will finally receive an honorary Oscar for her decorated film career, and Black Twitter is celebrating the Hollywood veteran. In November, the 64-year-old actress will receive her first honorary Oscar at the Governors Awards ceremony, an annual event that celebrates the exceptional contributions and lifetime achievements of individuals in service to the academy and the motion picture industry.

While the news is extraordinary, there’s no denying that Bassett’s Golden Statue should have arrived decades ago.

Hollywood’s favorite “auntie” has been smashing the film industry with Oscar-worthy performances since the ‘90s. The actress’s superb film resume includes classics like How Stella Got Her Groove Back, Waiting to Exhale and Malcolm X.

In 1993, the indomitable star received her first nod from the Academy for What’s Love Got to do With It? where she captivated fans with her stunning portrayal of the late Tina Turner, but the Academy appeared to turn a blind eye to the star’s power on screen.

Fans were pissed off again in March of this year when the veteran performer was snubbed by the Academy for the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Bassett didn’t hold back her frustration with the Academy either. When Jamie Lee Curtis snagged the award for Everything, Everywhere, All At Once, the acting legend was caught on camera giving the ultimate side-eye to the Academy for the painful loss. We don’t blame her either!

Well, that’s all said and done now, and Bassett will be holding her honorary Oscar soon. Janet Yang, the academy’s president, called the star a “trailblazer” for her phenomenal contributions to the industry, according to the Associated Press.

On Twitter, Black netizens rejoiced and threw a little shade at the Oscars for waiting so long to give the actress her flowers. Some angry fans claimed that the honorary award was “insulting” and not a real nod to Bassett’s legacy.

Check out a few more reactions below.

Will you be happy to see Auntie Angela finally receive her honorary Oscar at the Governors Awards come November?

RELATED CONTENT: Angela Bassett’s ‘Black Panther’ Role Lands 2nd Golden Globes Win