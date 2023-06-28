MadameNoire Featured Video

Chlöe Bailey’s latest hair look solidified her as the current queen of versatile loc hairstyles.

On June 24, the Praise This actress rocked perfectly parted box braids at the seventh annual Culture Creators Innovators and Leaders Awards Brunch. The golden copper color of the butt-length plaits seamlessly matched the color of her locs. The warm, deep blondish tone also complemented Chlöe’s caramel complexion.

The masterfully braided hairstyle looked full and not bulky despite the singer-actress’s healthy head of long locs.

The musician wore a dark tie-dye printed gown by Charles Elliott Harbison’s Black-owned brand, Harbison Studio.

The unique halter, A-line dress had a peek-a-boo cutout at the bodice and two panels of sequin ruffled trim on either side of the bottom. Chlöe paired her Culture Creator’s Brunch look with black cocktail gloves and simple silver jewelry — including dangly earrings and rings. Her makeup was a soft glam beat with dramatic lashes and a glossy nude lip.

The singer-actress received the Innovators of the Year Award on behalf of herself and her sister, Halle Bailey.

Instagram users fawned over how Chlöe aced another unbelievably slayed look with her locs in the post’s comments.

“I ain’t never seen nobody eat braids up like this whewwww 😍😍😍.” “The braids hun❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥.” “Y’all loc versatility needs to be studied!!! Wow 😍😍.” “You bodied! Who does your hair ????? They never miss 💕.”

Chlöe’s braids were done by hairstylists Fesa Nu and Jehcara “Summer” Nelson.

Fesa and Summer have worked with Chlöe and Halle on several of the duo’s eye-catching loc looks. Both loc visionaries posted snapshots of the “Have Mercy” singer’s look on their respective Instagram accounts. Summer happily shared a tibit about the braiding process.

“And y’all know ya girl braided and braided and braided all night to get my Chlöe right!!” the stylist penned.

Fesa duly noted in a 2020 Vogue interview that she considers herself more than a stylist considering the magic she crafts with Black hair.

“These days, I actually get offended when people consider me a hairstylist… A lot of times when styling, we’re put into a box, where we’re expected to do what everyone else wants and rarely get to showcase what we love. I call myself a hair poet so that people know what they’re going to get when they book Fesa. You’re going to get some poetry.”

Chlöe and Halle chatted with MADAMNOIRE about their locs back in a 2020 interview. Read it below.

