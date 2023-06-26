MadameNoire Featured Video

With the onset of summer, Black women will partake in protective styles like braids and locs to keep their manes growing and healthy. And while there’s an array of cute braids and locs, the look for Summer 2023 is boho fresh.

Although our good sisters are reinventing the wheel with the new term, boho braids and locs are the addition of loose synthetic or human hair in various textures to knotless and box braids and soft locs via the ends or throughout the head. It’s the human hair for us because of longevity and less stress. And they are cute AF.

But don’t worry. We got you, Sis! Check out MADAMENOIRE’S comprehensive guide to the regulators of the trending hairstyle across the country. We scoured Instagram, so you wouldn’t have to. We are simply making recommendations based on the looks we loved, and there’s a stylist for every budget. We will give you the keys to the kingdom, but don’t call us because these ladies are booked and busy. Get in where you fit in, chile!

Steph So Extra- Philly

Steph’s take on boho locs (Jah Locs and Magic Locs) left us gagging. With her infusion of human hair of varying curl patterns, clients can get a variety of looks with the fly style. She appears to open her book up on a rolling basis because of her highly-sought after looks. The savvy loctician boasts that she has customers flying in from Houston and Detroit, to name a few locations. Steph So Extra will allow clients to book appointments in September on July 1. Her prices range from $550- $1700. The hair comes with the style.

Here is our favorite look.

Styles By Konceited- Southfield, Michigan (Metro Detroit)

Of course, I couldn’t leave out my hometown. Waddup doe? Styles By Konceited operates her business outside of Detroit in Southfield- a suburb in Oakland County. The braid extraordinaire calls boho braids– gypsy braids. Make sure you check her calendar, as she is open Wednesday- Sunday only. Whether a client wants a full look or long and wispy, she has something for everybody. Her prices for gypsy braids range from $215- $600, depending on size and length.

Beautiful Locs- Broward County, Florida

Stylist Beautiful Locs provides clients with a plethora of boho locs options using synthetic, blended or human hair. The Dirty South-based loctician boasts over five years of experience in the industry. She even offers various textures of locs for her boho-fresh styles. Her prices range from $250- $850. Hair is included with each look.

Janae Braids- Los Angeles

For our Cali mamis, Janae Braids offers “Goddess Braids” for the boho look. The Los Angeles-based stylist does not include hair with her work. Her knotless braid game is fire, but add the sexy boho element, and the good sis kills the game. Her prices range from $200- $550. To book, hit her Instagram highlights.

One of our favorite looks is the boho braids with tighter curls.

2007 Braids- Antioch, California (Northern California Near Oakland)

Nigerian braider Jessica leveled up boho braids by offering her “Lisha Braids–” a fuller rendition with tons of curls for the girls who want more loose hair than braids. The fresh-for-summer look includes 3-4 bundles of her own raw Indian loose waves of human hair, but customers can bring their own bundles for the curls they prefer. Her prices range from $450-$750. The talented braider does have various renditions of boho locs and braids on her website. Her Instagram account noted that she was booked through July, and she’s available Monday- Saturday.

2007 Braids snapped on this style.

Styled by Jy- Atlanta

Stone Mountain-based “boho loc specialist and instructor” Jya is making her mark in the Peach State with her impeccable approach to the trendy hairstyle. The loctitian, who includes the human hair in her styles, boasts one of the quickest processes we’ve seen. Styled by Jy can complete an entire head in three hours. The young mogul also offers helpful tips for DIY-ers looking to take down their own locs and style their own hair.

The 22-year-old mom’s pricing for the locs– $350. Note that’s for the basics. The time of the style, time and price increase depending on the additions checked in the drop-down menu of her appointment site.

Boho braids and locs are definitely the wave this summer. Feel free to tag us with your cute looks on social!