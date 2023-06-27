MadameNoire Featured Video

Social media critics are calling out Sukihana for allowing a pair of freaky fans to imitate a sexual act on her during a recent show in Detroit following her cringy encounter with YK Osiris.

On June 25, the sexually-liberated femcee took to Twitter with a raunchy clip from Suki’s Detroit show that captured two women licking and motorboating her ass as if they were performing analingus. After performing the lude act, one of the freaky stans threw up a Jesus piece sign toward the air and continued to revel in the naughty moment. We can’t make this shit up. Watch the video below.

Social media reacts to Suki’s fake Analingus Detroit clip.

Many Twitter users were shocked by the video due to Suki’s “uncomfortable” interaction with YK Osiris earlier this month. On June 13, fans of the Miami-based rhymer lit into Osiris after the former Def Jam artist was caught on camera forcibly kissing and touching the female rapper at the Crew League event in Atlanta.

Some people criticized the Love & Hip-Hop cast member for calling out Osiris on his “disturbing” behavior while allowing fans to go overboard on stage. One baffled Twitter user wrote, “But we was just mad at YK… nvm,” to which the “Wolf Pussy” artist simply replied, “Consent.”

A few fans rallied in support of Sukihana’s consensual video, but the rapper’s one-word explanation wasn’t enough for some. Naysayers claimed that it was “wild” for the topless rapper to allow fans to lick and grope her butt. One user tweeted that it was “nasty” to witness the fake anilingus going down in the short clip.

Suki hasn’t spoken more about the analingus debacle.

Earlier this month, YK Osiris issued an apology after sexual assault allegations came down hard on the hip-hop star following his inappropriate encounter with Sukihana.

“I want to publicly offer my sincerest apology to Sukihana. In an attempt to be playful, I misread the moment and violated Sukihana’s boundaries,” he wrote in a public statement. “I understand the importance of consent, and I am embarrassed by my behavior. I take full responsibility and have made multiple attempts to apologize. I have the utmost admiration for Sukihana, and it was never my intention to disrespect her.”

Suki later accepted the “Be My Girl” artist’s apology via her Instagram Stories.

“He is young,” the star penned. “It is my prayer that this experience will cause him and others to be more mindful and respect the personal boundaries of others. I am human, a woman, a mother and daughter before I am an entertainer. No matter what my lyrics express, I still have boundaries and a right to have them.”

