Somebody needs to strip so-called “rapper” Blueface of his Black card after he conceded his baby mama, Jaidyn Alexis, to say “nigga” because they have Black children.

On June 23, Hollywood Unlocked posted a screenshot of an Instagram comment under Jaidyn’s preview of a *horrible* song, asking, “Why she saying nigga?”

Blueface responded, “’Cuz her kids are Black.”

Thankfully, Black commenters spoke up and blasted him.

“Alright…Let me go have a baby by a Mexican, and since my kids gone be Mexican, Ima start saying ‘Foo, Ese, Vato & etc.’”

“He’s one of the most illiterate men on the planet.”

“As a woman with Black children, I would think that would be even more reason NOT to say that word. The level of ignorance is disturbing.”

“Hell naw. Just cuz you got Black kids don’t mean you can say it.”

“Stop putting Black babies in women who don’t respect Black [people].”

“Naaaaa, my son is mixed, and I would never say or feel like I could because of my child. Goofy a$$ behavior.”

“So by his logic, there are a bunch of none black folk eligible to say the “N” word. 😐 I’d love to see a white man with biracial children say it to his face just to see what he would do.”

Blueface signed Jaidyn to his new record label, Milfmusic, contrived for up-and-coming women with children regardless of whether they’re rappers. The only catch is that they have to be accessible to constructive criticism.

The unreasonably “famous” man even offered to do all the songwriting and producing.

He expressed his disapproval of independent women who refuse to receive coaching.

“See, [this is] what’s wrong with women,” he started on his Instagram story. “Their brain don’t work that f**king good. Women think you want a female that’s, ‘Oh, I don’t need no training. I don’t need to be coached. I know how to do it.’ That’s the exact b***h that I don’t want.”

He continued, “I need a b***h that [says], ‘Yes, I would like training. I would like coaching.’”

Blueface and his posse are the men Dr. Umar Johnson referred to on the Daily Rap Up Crew podcast.

Black women carry that independent mindset because of men like him who have nothing to offer.

This is the same man that reportedly ghosted a woman he flew out.