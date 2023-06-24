MadameNoire Featured Video

Barack Obama couldn’t help but give Michelle Obama a loving PDA booty tap while they visited the Acropolis in Athens, Greece June 21.

The former president gently used his palm to guide Michelle from the back as the two walked up steps to the Grecian monument. Barack lightheartedly went for the small display of public affection as the couple’s two daughters, Malia, 24, and Sasha, 22, trailed behind them. His palm to Michelle’s yams happened at the Athens-residing World Heritage site amid the family’s visit to Greece for an Obama Foundation event. The booty tap at the Acropolis was captured in photos shared by TMZ.

The 61-year-old former national leader casually wore a blue button-down top with beige slim-fit pants and Adidas Stan Smith sneakers. Michelle, 59, looked super cute in a washed green sleeveless jumpsuit with a knitted white bolero and sneakers.

Barack’s love for Michelle has steadily grown since the couple met in 1989 and tied the knot in 1992.

When the lovers celebrated their 30th anniversary last October, the former president gushed over his wife’s timeless beauty and continuously rewarding partnership. On Instagram, he posted a tender photo of them on the beach and a snapshot of their names written together in a heart drawn in the sand.

The history-making politician also added a throwback picture of the couple on their wedding day.

“Miche, After 30 years, I’m not sure why you look exactly the same, and I don’t. I do know that I won the lottery that day—that I couldn’t have asked for a better life partner. Happy anniversary, sweetheart!”

Amid her book press tour last year for The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times , Michelle Obama was more candid about her marriage to Barack than ever before.

In a November interview with NPR, the former First Lady explained that her and Barack’s relationship dynamic wasn’t equal, especially in the early years of their marriage.

“But if I look over my marriage — if I were to judge it in year five or year 10 — there was never 50-50,” Michelle said. “And so, yeah, there were times when I felt like I was 70 percent in, and he was doing 30 percent because of the choices that I made in the terms of how I wanted our family to look.”

In her book, the author wrote, “We have our issues, of course, but I love the man, and he loves me — now, still, and seemingly forever. Our love is not perfect, but it’s real, and we’re committed to it.”

“Our marriage is a place where we can each be thoroughly, comfortably, often annoyingly ourselves. For us, it’s a solid certainty in a world where certainty seems hard to come by,” Michelle added, according to an excerpt shared by People.

