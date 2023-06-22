MadameNoire Featured Video

After her epic brawl with Big Lex earlier this month, Joseline Hernandez made a surprise appearance on The Breakfast Club on June 22. But it was the promo of the appearance that didn’t sit well with folks on social media.

On June 21, The Breakfast Club Instagram account teased Joseline’s forthcoming appearance with an eyebrow-raising video that had some users pissed off.

In the short clip, the former Love & Hip-Hop cast member stepped into the studio and started smacking all of the radio hosts and crew, similar to how she laid the smackdown on all of the bystanders that were trying to prevent her from tearing Big Lex to sheds during their scuffle at the Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III fight on June 11.

The Puerto Rican Princess donned a long pinned striped work shirt that exposed her belly and showed off her bodacious curves in the odd teaser.

In the comments section, some Instagram users weren’t feeling the cringey video.

Naysayers claimed that it was weird and cruel for Joseline and The Breakfast Club to poke at her altercation with the rapper after the way she brutally assaulted Lex.

“This is not a good look. She assaulted a person, slapped security, and her husband was verbally abusive to a woman,” wrote one baffled user. “This is really what ya’ll doing?”

Another person objected, “The show has really gon to hell. This lady assaulted someone and can come on the show to make fun of it, but ya’ll had think pieces with Will Smith and Chris Rock.”

A third upset fan commented, “Why even encourage this broad and her behavior? Shame.”

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, Joseline was arrested and charged with trespassing and battery after she was filmed viciously punching and kicking Big Lex until the rapper’s clothing came flying off.

TMZ obtained audio from a 911 call that Lex made right after the fight, and it sounds like she’s suiting up to press charges against the “Live Your Best Life” hitmaker.

Yikes. Listen to the call below.

