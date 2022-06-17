MadameNoire Featured Video

Apple Watts was in a car accident in March that left her in a coma. Her sister, Dominique Flournoy, has provided an update about her recovery and it was all good news.

“She’s coming back every day, she remembers me and my mom, she remembers family members that visit,” she told The Shade Room. “Now she’s starting to ask what happened to her car, her apartment, she talks to her kids every day.”

After the collision with a Ford F250 pickup truck, Apple Watts’ car flipped multiple times and she was ejected out of the window. Her black Mercedes-Benz then burst into flames, California Highway Patrol said. A passenger from the Ford pickup truck then pulled her away to safety.

She sustained serious injuries including a broken spine, a fractured skull, two breaks in her neck, a brain injury and a shattered right arm. Once hospitalized, she had to get plastic surgery on her shattered arm as well as surgery on her spine. She also underwent a successful neck surgery. Her sister said her fractured skull injury is healing as well.

The former Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star also has a tracheostomy tube, which doctors hope to remove soon. Watts still has a long road to recovery. She has to learn how to walk and eat again as well. She’s talking but the tracheostomy tube makes it difficult to understand what she’s saying.

According to Deadline, drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the car crash. The accident occurred while Watts was driving on the Northbound I-15 between Los Angeles and Las Vegas. She has been hospitalized at the University Medical Center in Las Vegas, which is where she was airlifted to after the accident. Flournoy said she can’t be transferred to Los Angeles until the tracheostomy tube is removed and she can eat and swallow on her own.