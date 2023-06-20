MadameNoire Featured Video

One social media user wants people to acknowledge Kimora Lee Simmons’ problematic past while they process the Baby Phat creator’s recent accusations against her ex-husband, Russell Simmons.

Twitter user @Olas_Truth pointed out that Kimora encouraged the Kardashian clan to publicly harass Jordyn Woods, a young Black woman, over the Tristan Thompson scandal back in 2019. The social media user also mentioned how Kimora defended Russell when rape allegations surrounded the Phat Farm founder.

“If this is sincerely about abuse, why support an abuse apologist,” @Olas_Truth questioned those who rallied behind the former supermodel.

“As a multiracial Asian woman, Kimora Lee Simmons is being given support, empathy and protection Black women rarely get,” the Twitter user stated.

The gravity of Kimora’s negative experiences with Russell aren’t lessened because of the former supermodel’s transgressions against Woods or her ex-husband’s rape accusers.

All women should be protected. That includes the former couple’s daughters, Russell’s alleged victims, Woods and Kimora — who was underaged when she first met the Phat Farm founder.

Grooming is a manipulative, coercive and gradual type of abuse wherein an often older abuser preys upon an often younger victim either romantically, sexually, financially, or a combination of the three.

“The results [of grooming] on a victim can be catastrophic in terms of loss of self-esteem and personal safety, psychological trauma and harm to the victim’s financial resources and personal wealth,” noted WomenAgainstCrime.com.

“A person who was groomed might struggle with depression, anxiety and PTSD,” added licensed therapist Megan Harrison in a piece published by Women’s Health.

Russell previously stated that Kimora was 17 when they first met.

On Father’s Day, June 18, Kimora shared that she was a sophomore in high school when she met Russell — who would have been in his 30s. The two were married from 1998 to 2009. They share two children, Ming, 23, and Aoki, 20.

Kimora and Aoki spoke out about their deeply tumultuous relationship with Russell during their separate Instagram Live sessions on Sunday.

Aoki sobbed as she spoke about her father’s treatment toward her, Ming and Kimora. The 20-year-old model said that her father had “changed” into someone threatening and abusive. She alleged that Russell had spitefully left her financially stranded as a minor on a school trip abroad. Aoki also claimed that the Phat Farm founder sent someone to Ming’s home to intimidate the 23-year-old.

“He sent someone to threaten my sister at her house… Someone in the middle of the night to take her some papers to sign away her inheritance… He like sends people to threaten her.”

Kimora, now a mother of five, fiercely defended her daughter’s from their father’s “tactics.”

“Leave my kids alone,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories, according to Insider. “This narrative of attacking the only caregiver, the only parent in the home with the kids — the mom — and the kids for one’s own shortcomings and embarrassments is dead. Dead. Dead.”

“The same abusive ish,” she added. “This is how you [maneuver] with the women all around you. Your threats and lies and intimidation maneuvers and tactics are sad. Stop it, please. Your own flesh and blood? Enough is enough.”

The mogul’s beef with his family was reportedly sparked after he made a shady post on his Instagram Stories.

“Stop telling fathers they should have fought harder to see their children & start asking mothers why he had to fight at all,” he penned, according to Insider.

Read more about the family’s tumultuous history below.

