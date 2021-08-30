MadameNoire Featured Video

Kimora Lee Simmons and her estranged husband are at odds again. Simmons claims that the Def Jam Records founder has falsely accused her of fraud. MADAMENOIRE previously reported back in May, that Russell filed a lawsuit against Kimora and her husband Tim Leissner for allegedly swindling funds from the music execs shares in an energy drink company called Celsius. Russell claims that the Baby Phat founder used the stolen cash as collateral for Leissner’s bond. The former Goldman Sachs manager was embroiled in a 2.7 billion money-laundering scheme out of Malaysia in 2018, which he later pleaded guilty to. Russell told officials he tried to settle the matter in private, but that Kimora refused to negotiate with him. Now he’s looking to be reimbursed with interest.

However, Kimora’s attorney claims, in recently filed court documents obtained by Radar Online, that the allegations are completely bogus.

“At the time Defendants used the Celsius shares for purposes of the bond in connection with the federal case, Lee understood and believed that Defendants were authorized to use the shares for the bond,” the docs state. The 46-year-old fashion designer argues that the shares were never sold but were being held but the government in exchange for her husband’s bond and would be eventually returned. She’s asking for the suit to be tossed out.

“Russell’s continued aggressive behavior not only blatantly distorts the facts, but is simply a desperate PR ploy ignoring the years of mental and emotional anguish, gaslighting, and ongoing harassment he has inflicted on Kimora,” the suit adds.

The fashion designer alleges that Russell resigned from the board of Nu Horizons, an investment company he once ran with Both Leissner and Kimora, well before the transfer was initiated. He also allegedly sold off his interest and assets in the company to Keyway Pride LTD for $14.25 million.

This is an absolute mess.