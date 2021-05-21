MadameNoire Featured Video

Given the ways they’ve co-parented and even vacationed together since their split in 2009, it seemed that Kimora Lee Simmons and her ex-husband Russell Simmons were great friends. In fact, they’ve said that about each other over the years.

But things change.

As we reported earlier, Russell is suing Kimora, alleging that she stole money from his shares of stock in order to pay for her husband Tim Leissner’s bond.

Back in 2018, Leissner was accused of laundering billions of dollars in a scam involving the Malaysian government. His case is still pending but in the meantime, Kimora and her legal team have issued a statement regarding Russell’s allegations. And in addition to denying them, she makes some pretty damning claims about his overall character and the nature of the truth about the nature of their relationship over the years.

See what her legal team had to say below.

“Kimora and her children are shocked by the extortive harassment coming from her ex-husband, Russell Simmons, who has decided to sue her for shares and dividends of Celsius stock in which Kimora and Tim Leissner invested millions of dollars. This is an ill-advised attempt by Russell to use the legal system to access funds he is in no way entitled to, and which his own legal team confirms Russell did not pay for. Russell’s continued aggressive behavior not only blatantly distorts the facts, but is simply a desperate PR ploy ignoring the years of mental and emotional anguish, gas lighting, and ongoing harassment he has inflicted on Kimora. Russell will be held accountable for his serial abuse and we will confront his baseless claims that he is warranted Celsius stock dividends despite his self-admitted zero contribution. This extortion attempt is especially egregious given that Russell remains contractually in debt to Kimora for millions of dollars in unpaid business loans. Our team is actively working to put a firm end to his harassment, which continues despite Russell having fled the country – he will face his own reckoning in the US court.”

Given the allegations of sexual assault and abuse that have been lodged against Russell Simmons, it is certainly interesting that Kimora’s legal team are using words like “harassment,” and “aggressive.”

While Kimora has said in the past that she doesn’t believe the claims of rape and sexual assault, here her own team claims that she has been the victim of his “mental and emotional anguish” and “gas lighting.”

The legal team references Russell as a serial abuser and mentions the fact that he has fled the United States in order to be absolved of accountability, a claim many have stated in reference to his sexual abuse allegations.

All of it is quite interesting.