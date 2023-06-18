MadameNoire Featured Video

Iconic singer Dionne Warwick had to cancel her June 24 Chicago show due to medical issues, People reported.

The concert was supposed to occur at the Rivers Casino Des Plaines, which many fans were looking forward to. But Ticketmaster users received an email sharing the unfortunate news.

“We regret to inform you that Dionne Warwick’s performance on June 24, 2023, at Rivers Casino Des Plaines has been canceled due to a medical incident,” the email read.

The email added that concertgoers will receive a full refund.

A rep close to the “That’s What Friends Are For” singer stated Warwick, 82, had an issue with one of her legs that started on Thursday.

“It’s a minor issue that has been fixed, and she is fine,” the source said.

According to TMZ, Warwick hopes the Chicago show gets rescheduled.

According to the “Heartbreaker” singer’s website, she has seven more shows in Pennsylvania, New York, Detroit, California and Kentucky.

The vocal powerhouse has been an icon to many since the ’60s, dominating numerous genres, from R&B and soul to gospel, releasing some of the greatest hits like “That’s What Friends Are For” (with Gladys Knight, Stevie Wonder and Elton John), “I Say a Little Prayer” (despite Aretha Franklin’s version becoming more popular), “I’ll Never Fall in Love Again” and “Walk on By.”

Warwick also embraced acting, working in films such as Slaves (1969) and Armed (2018). Due to her legacy, a biopic centered around the life and legacy of Warwick is on its way, and singer Teyana Taylor is bringing it to life by portraying the legend.

In an exclusive interview with Madamenoire, Taylor shared she was excited to tell the 82-year-old’s story, which will be a series instead of a movie.

“A movie is just not enough. We could be at a season finale, and there’s still be more to her story. Her story is still going,” Taylor said. “So I don’t want to put her in a box where we’re trying to figure out her whole life in an hour and a half. So I’m looking at it from all aspects. As an artist, as a director, as a producer, in all ways.”

A few months ago, Warwick and country singer Dolly Parton collaborated on a new gospel tune, “Peace Like A River.”

At 82 years old, Warwick looks and sounds great. Incredibly, she’s still sharing her live soulful voice with her fans at her shows. We pray she gets better.