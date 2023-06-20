MadameNoire Featured Video

A Philadelphia high school principal, Lisa Mesi, pissed off the families of four girls after she denied them their diplomas because the graduation audience reacted to their expressions of excitement.

A Fox report revealed only two of the Philadelphia High School for Girls graduates — Hafsah Abdur Rahman and Saleemah Burch.

Video captured Hafsah making the “period” hand gesture and dancing across the stage after the announcer called her name, earning chuckles from the audience. But once she approached Principal Lisa Mesi to receive her diploma, all smiles, Mesi told her to return to her seat with the other graduates.

Although the camera filmed Hafsah’s back while she talked with the principal, the 17-year-old appeared confused and didn’t understand why Mesi ruined her moment.

“I was really embarrassed. I didn’t think she was not going to give me my diploma because I didn’t think I broke any rules,” Hafsah shared.

According to Hafsah, Mesi withheld her diploma because the audience laughed at her dance. Hafsah said the graduates and their families were instructed to hold their cheers and applauses until the end of the ceremony, which most families at high school graduations disregard without facing penalties.

However, no one applauded or cheered on Hafsah when she danced, only laughed. Even Hafsah’s family respected the rules and remained silent as she celebrated briefly on stage.

Hafsah shared that she danced to celebrate the milestone, especially after dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic hardships. Her mom, Jasmine Reid, attested to that.

“After four years of high school, all these girls went through a lot — through COVID mentally, physically — and you just humiliate them,” Reid said.

In addition to having her moment stolen, Mesi ruined Hasfah’s moment of commemorating her fallen 15-year-old sister, who was killed by a stray bullet in the city in 2014.

“I dedicated this to her because she was never able to graduate,” Hafsah said. “You took that moment that I will never be able to get back again.”

While she didn’t dance, Mesi denied 18-year-old Saleemah her diploma because she made a hand gesture that reportedly evoked a reaction from the crowd.

“I went back to my chair because I didn’t want to ruin it for anyone else, and I just cried because…that was a big moment, and it was humiliating,” Saleemah said.

Mesi explained to the 18-year-old that she heard someone say something in the crowd, but her mom argued that no one made a sound.

“When they called Saleemah’s name, my younger son, we had our hands together, and we just put our hands in the air,” Delsa Burch, Saleemah’s mother, said. “No one made a noise.”

The four girls received their diplomas after the ceremony but were still rightfully upset about Mesi ruining their moment.

The Philadelphia School District released a statement condemning the principal for “withholding” earned diplomas based on family members cheering for their graduates.

“We apologize to all the families and graduates who were impacted and are further looking into this matter to avoid it happening in the future.”

The families are waiting for Principal Mesi to apologize.