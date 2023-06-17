MadameNoire Featured Video

Imagine Beyoncé revealing the gender of your baby to the entire world. That was a wild reality for a couple in Germany. During her Renaissance World Tour concert in Cologne, Germany, the 32-time Grammy Award-winning singer blessed a pair of expecting parents who were eager to find out the gender of their forthcoming bundle of joy.

During her show at the RheinEnergieStadion on June 15, the “Break My Soul” hitmaker noticed two fans clamoring to get her attention with a big sign. That’s when the pop diva stopped the show briefly to help the couple’s dream come true.

“I wanna do this right because since the beginning of the show, I’ve seen this sign that says ‘Do my gender reveal,'” Beyoncé told the audience. “I just want to do it right! Do I have to open the envelope?”

Attendees helped the fans to deliver a small envelope to the stage. Before revealing the baby’s gender, the Houston native made sure to build up a little suspense for the crowd. Then, the entire stadium burst into a loud applause when Beyoncé cheerfully revealed that the couple was expecting a girl.

“Congratulations! Congratulations, beautiful!” the singer gushed after reading the big news. “God bless you.”

Before she launched into a hyped-up rendition of “Savage,” the hitmaking singer led a countdown so fans could properly congratulate the pair on their blessing, Billboard noted.

Fans also organized a beautiful tribute to Blue Ivy at the Renaissance World Tour Thursday.

Speaking of motherhood, Beyoncé had another proud mommy moment on stage with her daughter Blue Ivy during the jammed-packed show in Cologne Thursday. The 11-year-old popped out to support her mom again during her performance of “Power” and “Black Parade.” At one point during the show, the mother and daughter duo grew emotional when the audience organized a surprise blue-balloon tribute in support of little Ivy.

Check out the tender moment below.

