MadameNoire Featured Video

Social media influencer Judith “Juju” Perez shut down the Romeo Santos concert in Los Angeles in a fly outfit. On June 9, the fitness guru posted a video highlight from the jammed packed concert that captured her shimmying her hips to one of Romeo’s bachata hits called “Suegra.”

The mother of one rocked a curve-hugging metallic gold skirt from Zara and a graphic t-shirt from Shein to the crowded show. Perez jazzed up the casual but sexy look with knee-high Aldo boots, an H&M purse and wide shades courtesy of Behind the Lens.

For some extra flair, the beautiful Afro-Latina tied the outfit together with a layered gold chain and small hoop earrings. Her long-flowing Senegalese braids added the perfect touch to the ensemble.

RELATED CONTENT: North West’s Product-Heavy Ponytail TikTok Tutorial Sparks Social Media Debate

Social media users show love to Judith on Instagram and TikTok.

Fans on Instagram and TikTok lit up the comments section with love for the internet star’s fashionable ensemble.

One user wrote, “Ummmm yessss you did that! GORGEOUS!”

Another fan commented, “SNATCHEDDDDDD. JUST BEAUTIFUL.”

A third supporter penned, “A whole VIBE!!!”

You can get all of the outfit details for Perez’s look below.

We got to say. It looks like she had a ball at the Romeo Santos concert. We need an invite next time!

With over 58,000 followers on TikTok, Perez uses her channel to empower women through fitness and clean eating. The social media star also shares fun dance tutorials inspiring her followers to move their bodies. From hip-hop to bachata, the beautiful influencer never misses a beat when she’s getting down in her energetic videos.

Alongside her husband, Perez also hosts a podcast called Da’Rez Is History where the pair talk about everything from parenting to infidelity. Check out a highlight from the show below. Will you be listening?

Play

RELATED CONTENT: Dad Goes Viral On TikTok For Defending Daughter During School Dispute