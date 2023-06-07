MadameNoire Featured Video

North West’s complicated hair routine has people talking up a storm on Instagram. On June 5, the famous daughter of reality TV star Kim Kardashian took to TikTok with a new video showing fans how she achieves her signature sleek ponytail with a mountain of products.

With some help from her superstar momma, the adorable 9-year-old lathered her hair with Bed Head’s lightweight conditioning spray to prep her curly tresses.

Then, North slathered on some Got2B Glued Wax to lay down the front of hair, before momma Kim tied the energetic little one’s hair back into a sleek ponytail. North finished the look off with a big glob of Nairobi styling foam. The mother and daughter duo mouthed the lyrics to Santana’s 1999 hit “Maria Maria” throughout the cute video.

Social media reacts to the product-filled video.

The comments section was turned off on TikTok, but social media users that were puzzled by North’s extensive hair tutorial wasted no time heading to Instagram to share their thoughts about the video.

After TheBF_daily reposted the viral clip, and people blew up the comments section questioning why the young internet star used so many products for her ponytail.

“I’m trying to figure out why some water, gel and 4 quick brush backs couldn’t get this pony in order,” one user wrote.

Another netizen wondered why North needed “57 products” to complete her low ponytail.

One person commented, “All these products and then two lil cowlick curls on the side still sticking out and screaming at me.”

An internet comedian amused by the loaded hairstyle joked, “All them different products and the ponytail still look like a “roll outta bed, I gotta run to the store cause these kids ain’t got no milk hairdo.”

Some users didn’t see the harm in North’s complex ponytail. A user named @iamkeziahmone penned, “They’re just having fun. Who cares about the products lol she probably doesn’t even do her hair.”

Another supporter chimed in, “I love that North is making Kim be goofy with her. ”

North may not have needed all of the products shown in her tutorial video, but one thing’s for sure. People love watching the young social media influencer’s life online.

On TikTok, North and Kim have garnered over 16 million followers on their joint account where they give fans an inside look into their day-to-day life.

In January, the 9-year-old posted a sweet TikTok video that captured her slaying her edges alongside her baby sister Chicago. Throughout the heartwarming video, North coached her 4-year-old sibling on how to use Eco Styler to slick down her baby hairs.

Watch it below.

