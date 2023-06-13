MadameNoire Featured Video

Black Twitter has been showing love to the “Queen B” Lil Kim on Twitter, and fans are in awe of the hip-hop star’s timeless music and incredible style.

A few users praised the rapper as one of the first women to rhyme about sexual freedom and liberation. Other users gave the hip-hop star props for her strides in the fashion world.

One stan kindly reminded fans of Kim’s fashion history with a throwback image of the star rocking an haute couture Mugler ensemble as she presented Alexander McQueen with the Avant-Garde Designer of the Year award in 1999.

One could argue that Lil Kim was and still is the original trendsetter. In the early ‘90s and 2000s, the New York native stormed onto the hip-hop scene with her fearless lyricism and undeniable attitude. As the first lady of Junior M.A.F.I.A., Kim’s braggadocious flow and raunchy punchlines made her stand out like a thorn among the male members of the collective. In 1994, the hip-hop group dropped its debut album, “Conspiracy.” The chart-topping project spawned hit singles like “Players Anthem,” “Get Money,” and “I Need You Tonight,” placing more eyes and ears on the Brooklynite.

Lil Kim catapulted into the spotlight following her debut album Hardcore in 1996. The fierce femcee broke barriers with her naughty and unapologetic lyrics aimed at women’s empowerment. The iconic album gave way to bangers like “Crush On You,” “No Time,” and “Not Tonight.”

We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention the album’s cover art. It was just as bold as the star’s sharp musical delivery. Who could forget that striking photo of the confident rapper squatting down in a Patricia Fields boutique duster while staring confidently into the camera?

Kim straddled effortlessly between the runway and the hip-hop industry during her reign in the ’90s. From her notorious nipple jumpsuit to her memorable Marc Jacobs gown, the star was never afraid to express herself.

As memories of Lil Kim’s illustrious career continued to go viral on Twitter, fans tweeted a few other anecdotes about the rapper. One fan reminded netizens of how the mother of one was the first rapper to cover OUT magazine. Others marveled at how the femcee’s music still shines bright today.

With over two decades of work in the game, Lil Kim still reigns supreme!

