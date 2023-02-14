MadameNoire Featured Video

North West loves “Munch” rapper Ice Spice so much she drew a portrait of the hip-hop star on TikTok.

On Feb. 13, the 9-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Ye took to her TikTok page to share a detailed portrait she created of the New York rapper.

In the short video, North gave fans a step by step replay on how she created the portrait using a pencil. Towards the end of the video, the adorable youngster proudly held up the final look toward the camera as she sang along with Spice’s hit song with PinkPantheress “The Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2.”

TMZ caught up with Ice Spice shortly after the clip went viral, and turns out, she couldn’t get enough of North’s adorable picture. The Bronx-bred femcee said that the portrait was “so cute” and that the young star was “so talented.”

“Thank you North,” she added. Ice Spice also confirmed that new music was on the way.

Ice Spice’s music career is on the rise

It’s good news to hear, because Spice has been dominating the charts since the release of her six-track EP Like..? in January. According to Billboard, the buzzing project that features hits like “In Ha Mood,” “Munch” and “Bikini Bottom,” earned the No. 84 spot on the Hot 100 chart shortly after it debuted.

The 23-year-old hip-hop star is also seeing success from her poppy tune with British singer PinkPantheress. After the song’s release in January, “The Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” climbed to the No. 5 spot on Spotify’s Top 50 – Global playlist, garnering over 4.1 billion streams, according to Complex.

Things are looking pretty good for the Bronx native at the moment. The star was recently spotted at the Grammys schmoozing with stars like Doja Cat. TikTok also honored the rising femcee with the #1 EMERGING ARTIST OF THE YEAR award for her viral hits, according to Global Grind.

