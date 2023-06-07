MadameNoire Featured Video

Moniece Slaughter is utilizing a cutting-edge plastic surgery technique to restore her confidence and get her body snatched. On May 8, the former Love & Hip Hop star revealed that she has upcoming procedures wherein she’ll get liposuction and a skin tightening treatment called Renuvion.

In her lengthy caption, Moniece admitted that her weight gain is something she wouldn’t usually share publicly. She vulnerably noted that her body had become one of her biggest insecurities despite the compliments she’s received.

“Imagine going from a 00 for 35 yrs to a 38 by your 36th bday. It’s no secret that 2022 was a rough year for me. Physically. Emotionally. Mentally & Spiritually,” Moniece wrote. “I’ve been extremely depressed. And I couldn’t shed the weight.”

The mother of two highlighted that diastasis recti or abdominal separation “affects a lot of women. And even men.” The condition affects around two-thirds of women post-pregnancy, according to Parents.com. The outlet detailed that the “separation causes a gap in the abdominal wall muscles that can appear as a rounded, protruding bulge or pooch.”

The former reality star said that her compact muscles and highly elastic skin made her a “good candidate” for Renuvion. She emphasized that she strongly preferred the new procedure over a more traditional a tummy tuck.

Moniece claimed that she went to 22 consultations to ensure she wouldn’t have any unnecessary or risky procedures. She said she’d like realistic and natural results — not ones that will make her look like a “vixen.”

“Let the countdown to #operationhappiness begin!” she added toward the end of her caption.

“Renuvion has really changed plastic surgery,” said Dr. Brian Shafa, one of Moniece’s MDs at Pacific Rejuvenation Medical in Los Angeles. “It has allowed for skin contraction and skin tightening in a way that has saved patients with great skin, like she has, from the bigger surgeries [like a tummy tuck].”

Moniece shared more details June 3 during a video post that documented one of her pre-op appointments.

The reality star said, “there are health concerns that we need to be aware of, especially as African American people or people of color.”

She shared that she’s stopped smoking ahead of her procedures. Other steps she’s personally taken toward being in good shape ahead of her surgery included getting blood work done, doing a chest X-ray, an EKG scan and a full physical assessment.

Renuvion is also known as J-Plasma.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Renvion/J-Plasma devices “use radiofrequency (RF) energy and helium to generate plasma” that can be used for several purposes during surgery.

The “minimally invasive” skin contouring tool is commonly used to tighten the skin around the neck and jowl area. Apyx Medical Corporation, the device’s creator, also claims Renuvion can “dramatically” reduce deep wrinkles and rhytides.

“During a Renuvion procedure, the wand is inserted just under the skin and delivers a unique combination of RF energy and helium plasma directly to the collagen-rich tissue that’s a key source of loose skin. While we can’t exactly stop the aging process, Renuvion treats the collagen fibers under the skin [by] contracting them and triggering the collagen rebuilding process known as neocollagenesis,” the corporation says.

In March 2022, the FDA released a warning about the use of Renuvion for certain aesthetic procedures.

The advisory specifically involved skin resurfacing procedures for wrinkles and skin tightening ones performed alone or in combination with liposuction.

The FDA cleared the usage of Renuvion to treat wrinkles on Fitzpatrick Skin Types I, II or III later that year. Skin tightening “for the neck and chin regions” were also cleared as safe.

The governmental agency hasn’t signed off on the medical usage of the tool “for use in any other aesthetic skin procedure, or in combination with liposuction.”

