MadameNoire Featured Video

Baddies West star Rollie is healing up just fine after her BBL procedure in May.

On May 31, the feisty reality TV star shared before and after photos of her results in an Instagram video. The Las Vegas native said doctors at Goals Plastic Surgery were able to remove 11 pounds from her stomach to help her achieve the “pear-shaped BBW” look that she was going for. The fat from the reality TV star’s belly was used to enhance her hips and prop up her bodacious backside. Rollie also had liposuction done to her chin during her visit.

Rollie gave fans an update on her healing journey.

In the caption, the 30-year-old updated fans on her recovery process.

“This is a quick two week’s update. The swelling has gone down a lot, and I have so much energy, more than I had before. I’ve lost more weight after the surgery, still losing weight before my next surgeries, SO YES, I’M ON A DIET,” she wrote.

Rollie told fans that soon, she’d be heading back under the knife to get back liposuction, a breast reduction and a tummy tuck.

“God, don’t let me get pregnant, na,” she joked. According to the rambunctious beauty’s video, fans will get to see her plastic surgery procedure in depth on Zeus Network.

Last month, social media users were concerned when Rollie dropped the news of her BBL online. Several people claimed that the Zeus Network star was over the body mass index limit to undergo the procedure safely.

But Rollie didn’t let the criticism stop her from getting her dream body. On Instagram, the Baddies West alum shot back at naysayers.

The plus-sized beauty also teamed up with Goals Plastic Surgery to offer “The Rollie Special,” where no BMI limits are required for patients to receive a double BBL and Flex Sculpting for a cool $5850.

What do you think of Rollie’s results? Are you heading down to Goals Plastic Surgery for that Rollie Special?

RELATED CONTENT: Natalie Nunn and Tommie Lee Get Into An Explosive Fight On Part 2 Of ‘Baddies West’ Reunion, Black Twitter Reacts