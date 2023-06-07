MadameNoire Featured Video

Kevin Hunter Jr, the son of media maven Wendy Williams, worries that her team may be taking advantage of her wealth and fame as she continues battling alcoholism.

This week, the 22-year-old sat down for an exclusive interview with The Sun, where he went into detail about some of the shady behavior of the former TV host’s inner circle.

He claimed that his mother’s new manager Will Selby and several other staffers were profiting from big projects involving the embattled star that she would have had “never” agreed to if she was “in her right mind.”

“As hard as it is seeing her being taken advantage of, I know that if I’m making sure she, as a person, is okay, that is the important thing,” Hunter Jr. told The Sun. “Because eventually, she’s going to realize the craziness that’s been going on.”

The 22-year-old young man has been left in the dark about his mother’s well-being ever since she was placed under guardianship in 2022. He believes her health is beginning to decline due to her team’s negligence.

Hunter Jr. details Willams’ severe battle with alcoholism.

Hunter Jr. was taking care of his mother from 2021 to the Spring of 2022, but since she has been under the watch of her teammates, the youngster says the former radio host’s health has declined drastically.

When she was living with him, Hunter Jr. said he did everything in his power to avoid places that served alcohol. He also helped his mother to follow a good exercise routine and a healthy meal plan.

“I know the rate that she uses alcohol isn’t like a normal person- and we’ve spoken about it. I’ve said, ‘This is one thing where you don’t know how to approach it normally, and that’s fine,” he revealed of the star’s condition. “And it’s gotten to a point where yes, it could have that effect that it might be fatal because it affects her way worse than a normal person since it stays in her system.”

Wendy was admitted to a rehab facility for her alcoholism for three months in 2022. Hunter was told that the Ask Wendy author signed multiple work contracts with her manager Selby. He’s worried that she may have signed paperwork that “she shouldn’t have” during her recovery.

“When I heard that, that turned me off,” Hunter Jr. said. “In trying to attempt to know what everyone’s intention is around her, at first, I was like, okay, this is the team she wants to have around. But once I heard that she was agreeing to stuff around her rehab, I thought, ‘Well, okay- they are taking advantage.’”

When asked about Hunter’s allegations, Selby told The Sun, “No comment because half of this stuff isn’t even true. Majority of this is false.”

Hunter believes his mother’s team is enabling her alcoholism.

The concerned 22-year-old son also believes his mother’s team has encouraged her dangerous drinking habit.

“If they aren’t providing it, they are definitely enabling a type of personality and giving her the green light to drink,” he added.

In March, the 58-year-old media queen was spotted drinking cocktails at her favorite New York restaurant Fresco by Scotto. One witness claimed that The Wendy Williams Experience host was determined to “get drunk” with patrons.

After dinner, the star and a few friends jetted over to The Townhouse for a few more drinks. When chatter of the boozy sighting hit the internet, Shawn Zanotti, a rep for the former shock jockette, claimed that Williams was fine and that she was celebrating her “new lease on life.”

