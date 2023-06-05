MadameNoire Featured Video

Keke Palmer is a national treasure, and her June 2 appearance on the latest episode of The Terrell Show, hosted by YouTuber Terrell Grice, has cemented her place.

Palmer revealed that “motherfucker” is her favorite cuss word because of the expletive’s emotional and colloquial versatility.

“It’s just so good,” she expressed. “You can do it comedy. You can do it sad. You can do it dramatic. You can do it so many ways” the actress exclaimed after she hilariously voiced different iterations of the expletive. Grice’s reactions to her well-executed replications of the use of “motherfucker” were hilarious to watch.

The Big Boss star discussed everything from the Zeus Network as her most embarrassing guilty pleasure to how her industry peer Bow Wow “is a legend.”

In another clip, the mother of one expressed her bone to pick with Clair Huxtable of The Cosby Show.

“Bottom line — she was uppity,” Palmer said of the popular Black television mom. “She got on my nerves sometimes ’cause I’m like girl — keep it real, sister girl! Clair was too much.”

The actress also opened up about how she met her boyfriend, Darius Jackson. The couple welcomed their first child, Leodis “Leo” Andrellton Jackson, in February 2023.

The multihyphenate said that she and Jackson “met very casually at a party” hosted by Diddy and Issa Rae for the series finale of Insecure. The celebration went down during Memorial Day weekend in 2021.

Palmer explained that she had just done a role on the show, wherein she acted alongside Jackson’s elder brother, Sarunas Jackson.

After her close friend nudged her on, the actress made the first move by asking her now-boyfriend if he wanted to take a shot with her.

Palmer revealed that her and Jackson’s love affair bloomed from there despite her initial intentions with him.

“I was not looking for love, I was looking for a roster,” she admitted. “I was like, he fits the physical bill. But when I talked to him, he’s such a sweetheart, and I think what I saw was that he’s just a sweet guy.”

“So here’s the thing — he’s very fine. But he has that personality where it’s like, ‘Do you know you fine?!’ the Nope star said about her man.

Palmer has definitely been in her bag as of late. From her newfound ass from having her son, the 29-year-old star’s rise to fame has been rising at ultrasonic speed. She also recently dropped her new documentary Big Boss and an album.

Watch Palmer’s full interview on The Terrell Show below.

Play

RELATED CONTENT: “Keke Palmer Got Cakes: Darius Jackson Thanks Son For Mama’s New ASS-ets”