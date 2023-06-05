MadameNoire Featured Video

Remy Ma said she is not claiming her real age of 43. Instead, the rapper said she does not count the years of the pandemic and her time in prison.

The Terror Squad member threw a star-studded extravaganza celebrating her May 30 birth date. Celebs and friends of the star, including Fabolous, Fat Joe, and Ma$e attended Remy’s party themed after the Prohibition era in New Jersey.

Remy appeared at the ball, shining from head to toe in a 1940’s style bedazzled gown and headpiece. The night to remember featured burlesque dancers, with several guests rocking black, white, and gold.

During her speech at the birthday dinner, Remy reflected on her trials and tribulations for the joyful occasion. The moment was captured by celebrity photographer Johnny Nunez.

“When they told me I was having a dinner party. I was really surprised because I really don’t like anybody at all. Like, at all,” Remy said in front of her husband Papoose and other party guests before laughing. ”But everybody here, I love and genuinely have a love for…and I appreciate everybody coming here for my 35th birthday.”

Remy, holding the mic, told her friends and family why she is sticking to setting her own age.

Back in 2008, Remy, whose real name is Reminisce Smith, was sentenced to 8 years in prison on charges of assault, possession of weapons, and attempted coercion after she allegedly shot a friend in the abdomen during an argument. Ultimately, the rapstress only served six years of her prison sentence.

“I don’t count the years during prison, and I don’t count the ones during COVID. So thank you for coming to my 35th birthday, I love you all so much,” Remy said.

The “Conceited” rapper then proceeded to live it up on the dance floor with a special performance from Ma$e.

Fans of Remy Ma can expect the rapper to bring the heat during the upcoming ESSENCE Festival 2023 in New Orleans. She’s one of the headliners for the Superdome Evening Concert on July 2.