MadameNoire Featured Video

Congratulations are in order for Sy’Rai Smith. The 20-year-old daughter of R&B icon Brandy Norwood recently graduated from the LA Film School Summa Cum Laude.

On Instagram, one picture shared by TheBf_Daily captured the summa cum laude scholar walking across the graduation stage in a shiny silver cap and gown as she accepted her diploma. Sy’Rai who appears to be following in her mother’s musical footsteps, rocked long box braids and a fierce white manicure along with her graduation gown.

Social media users shower Sy’Rai with praise on her graduation milestone.

The outlet also shared a screenshot from the LA Film School grad’s Instagram Stories that showed her basking in her educational milestone alongside proud momma Brandy. In the caption, Smith thanked the famous matriarch for all of her love and support.

“We graduated with the highest honors. We got another year and a half to get the next. I love you, momma. Thank you for supporting me through every single journey.”

Fans on Instagram sent the comments section into a frenzy, congratulating the youngster on completing her degree.

“Wow, she is starting to look like her mom. Congratulations,” one fan wrote underneath the photo.

Another person commented, “Congratulations Sy’Rai! What an accomplishment. She smart!”

A third Instagrammer couldn’t believe how fast the young woman had grown. “Damn, I feel old!” the user penned.

Sy’Rai is not only an excellent student, but she’s also a superb singer, too.

Earlier this month, the rising star dropped a new single called “On My Own,” which will appear on her forthcoming EP. The R&B ballad was written by herself alongside singer and songwriter Eric Bellinger.

Play

She’s also collaborated with her mom.

In 2020, the buzzing songbird made her musical debut on Brandy’s seventh studio album B7 where she showed off her vocal prowess on the track “High Heels.”

Two years later, the mother and daughter duo collaborated on a song called “Nothing Without You,” a duet that appeared on the soundtrack to Disney+ Cheaper By The Dozen remake.

During an interview with Vibe Lineage in 2022, the burgeoning R&B singer gushed about the close connection that she shares with her superstar momma.

“As soon as I got out of that stage where I wanted to do everything by myself, I realized that my mom is really my best friend. My mom really pours a lot of life lessons into me,” Sy’Rai shared. “Doesn’t matter if it’s 3:00 in the morning. She’ll lecture me for an hour about life.”

The talented singer added, “I really do appreciate her because she does have a lot of gems that she just places on my heart, on my life.”

Congrats to Sy’Rai. We know Brandy is so proud!

RELATED CONTENT: Brandy Celebrates Daughter Sy’rai’s Weight Loss Transformation: ‘Nobody Truly Knows What She’s Been Through’