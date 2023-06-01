MadameNoire Featured Video

TikTok pranksters picked “the wrong one” and got bashed with a duvet-sized dose of reality once their latest stunt went wrong.

TikToker @jaykindafunny8 and his two friends dressed up — quite believably — as mannequins in what seemed to be a big-box retailer. They were shocked out of their minds after one of them flung a packed-up duvet at a Black woman who was minding her business as she walked passed them.

The browsing shopper, who wore an orange tank top and denim booty shorts, was clipped in the shoulder by the large flying object. She immediately turned around to see who threw the item at her for no apparent reason. Then, she looked around and said, “Are you serious?” while searching for the culprits.

Although the shortest of the pranksters was the one who threw the duvet — a man in a yellow hoodie and blue shorts dressed as a mannequin got all the smoke from the unsuspecting shopper. She quickly realized that it was a real person and sent the special delivery back to its sender.

She quietly chuckled to herself before she went to pick up the duvet. She stood right in front of the platform where the prankster who threw the bedding cover was with one of his disguised prankster friends.

The female shopper asked, “One of you guys just threw this at me?”

Hilariously, her “I ain’t the one” attitude caused the yellow hoodie-wearing offender to let out a huge and frightful yelp.

The woman then strongly wielded the large piece of merchandise at the trio of fakers and caused all of them to be knocked off balance from their stiff mannequin stances.

The blow particularly landed on the face of the mannequin imposter dressed in a baseball cap, a white graphic T-shirt and pink shorts.

That prankster fell to the ground while the one in yellow looked back at the woman and said, “Oh shit. Yo, he’s just a mannequin, he’s just a mannequin!”

“Why would one of you guys just throw something at me?” the woman responded before she walked away.

Several users left laughing emojis in the comments, while others said — “Good for her!”

Many social media users were equally amused with how the comedic moment played out, especially because the woman got her lick back.

“Sis was not playing.. that’s exactly what yaw get 😂😂😂” “Got ’em 😭😭😭” “She so real for that.”

The video has landed over 3.5 million views, 258,200 likes and 15,900 bookmarks on TikTok.

The poster, @jaykindafunny8, posted a caption regarding the feisty woman they tried to prank. He wrote, “Wrong one 😅.”

Peep the viral clip below.

RELATED CONTENT: “‘Celebrity Prank Wars’ Exclusive: Kevin Hart Gets Into A Prickly Situation With A Wild Animal”