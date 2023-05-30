MadameNoire Featured Video

Jhonni Blaze is back with a new R&B ballad. The model-turned-singer recently teamed up with Ne-Yo on a heartbreak anthem called “Don’t Fall Out Of Love.”

On May 19, Blaze dropped the music video for the buzzing single that captures her dealing with the traumatic heartbreak of an ex-lover. Ne-Yo, who definitely knows a thing or two about heartbreak, appears throughout the video wearing his signature top hat and shades, as he belts out a few soulful lyrics along the R&B songbird.

Blaze said she wanted to bring attention to the mental health challenges that occur from a bad breakup.

In the YouTube caption of the video, the Love & Hip-Hop: New York alum advised her fans to “be gentle” to one another during Mental Health Awareness Month. The reality TV star added that she hoped to bring awareness to some of the mental and emotional challenges that can occur from a bad relationship.

“Cherish each other’s hearts,” Blaze, who has been open about her struggles with anxiety penned.

Play

Fans lit up the comments section in support of the new visual.

One stan wrote, “This the one right here Jhonni!!! I can’t wait for you to finally get all the recognition you deserve.”

Another YouTuber commented, “I just sent this to my fiancé, said he gave up on us but I’m still here fighting love this track. So proud of u.”

A third fan chimed in, “This is a wonderful production video, great song and powerful to reach people who are suffering in silence. Great collaboration with Ne-Yo Jhonni Blaze!”

According to Uproxx, “Don’t Fall Out Of Love” will appear on Jhonni Blaze’s forthcoming project that is expected to drop some time this year. The singer’s second album, which comes following the success of her debut 2018 release 5:12, will reportedly feature heavy hitting cameo’s from NLE Choppa, Poppa Hunna and Miami rap legend Trina.

Watch the full music video above. What do you think? Is it a bop?

RELATED CONTENT: Crystal Smith And Monyetta Shaw Discuss Their Co-Parenting Journey: “We Were Never Nasty To Each Other”