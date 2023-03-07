MadameNoire Featured Video

Halle Bailey is getting her very own doll in honor of her iconic role as Ariel in the forthcoming live-action version of Disney’s The Little Mermaid.

On March 6, the actress and singer took to Instagram to reveal the adorable figurine to her 4.1 million followers.

“I have something really exciting to reveal to you all. I am gonna cry,” the 27-year-old star said in a video post.

“This is the new Little Mermaid doll! I am literally choking up because this means so much to me. And to have one that looks like me, that’s my favorite Disney character, is very surreal. And look, she even has my mole! See? And the hair, and the tail…I’m just stunned, so I don’t quite know what to do with it, but I’m gonna steal this and take it home.”

The Barbie-like figurine is modeled exactly like Bailey’s character in the upcoming remake of the 1989 classic. In the caption, the star, who is one half of the sister singing duo Chlöe X Halle, went into further detail about the significant moment.

“Omg…the little girl in me is pinching herself right now. I have my own Little Mermaid Ariel doll !!!” Halle wrote. “I can’t believe how much she captures my version of this iconic character…brb gonna go cry now.”

Fans couldn’t get enough of the adorable doll in the comments section. Many flooded the Ungodly Hour hitmaker’s page to see how and when they could get their hands on the precious item.

“When does it go on sale? The little girl in me is screaming with excitement,” wrote one fan, while another user chimed in:

“OMG sooo sweet. I want one for my daughter.”

Halle’s big sister Chlöe even hopped in the comments, writing:

“I’M BUYING 100 OF THEM!!!”

Halle will finally grace the big screen as Ariel when The Little Mermaid hits theaters May 26. Last month, Disney released a new teaser that gave fans a quick glimpse of Melissa McCarthy’s role as Ursula in the animated flick. Prince Eric, played by Jonah Hauer-King, also made an appearance.

Halle Bailey felt “pressure” stepping into the fins of Ariel in Disney’s new remake

During an interview with E! News in 2022, Halle talked about the excitement and “pressure” that she felt taking on Ariel’s iconic character.

“I think that before I started filming, I did feel some nerves naturally because the film is so important to so many people,” she said while adding:

“The fact that all these little Black and Brown babies are going to be able to feel like they’re being represented is really special to me. I know that if I had that when I was younger, it would have changed a whole lot for me and my perspective on who I am as an individual.”

Congrats to Halle Bailey! We can’t wait to see her shine as Ariel in The Little Mermaid. Will you be watching?

