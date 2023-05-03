MadameNoire Featured Video

Louisiana State University (LSU) princess baller Angel Reese has leveled up her game in all aspects. This past weekend, the LSU superstar women’s basketball player signed a name, image and likeness (NIL) deal with Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge to cop a new ride for her 21st birthday.

On Monday night, the “Bayou Barbie” was beyond elated to share the news of her new whip and partnership with the luxury vehicle company.

“BIG BODY BENZ BARBIE! Why not get a new car when it’s your 21st birthday week??? Thank you, @mercedesbenzbatonrouge, for helping me purchase my NEW CAR!! This is a gift to myself for everything that I’ve accomplished in 1 YEAR, but I wouldn’t be the Bayou Barbie without @bayou_traditions & @matchpoint_connection! Appreciate you guys so much!! BIG EQS580 #BAYOUBARBIETURNS21 #GODDID,” Reese wrote on IG.

The luxury car brand’s official IG account also commented on Reese’s post: “Only the best for the best,” for the NCAA’s Most Outstanding Player for women’s basketball.

As for how much does Reese’s new whip cost? According to the Mercedes-Benz website, the latest models of the EQS 580 sedans start at $125,000. On3 reported that while the dealership comped a large portion of the hefty price tag of the sedan, Reese contributed to the rest of the bill for her dream car.

However, the 6-foot-3 forward won’t have much issue affording it. She currently clocks over $300,000 annually from endorsements and other NIL deals, ranging from Raising Cane’s, Xfinity and Bose, and the newly added Mercedes-Benz. Furthermore, Blavity estimated that Reese, despite not being a professional player as of yet, amassed a net worth of over $1 million from these deals.

The Maryland native garnered national attention during the 2023 Women’s March Madness championship playoffs when she became a hot topic in the media for her “You can’t see me” hand-waving toward an opposing player, Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, during the final game.

Despite receiving polarizing opinions towards her actions, Reese has stood firm in her choices, pointing out the biased double standard in her treatment in the media versus other players.

Luckily for the NCAA national title holder, a little dissension can’t stop and won’t stop her bag.