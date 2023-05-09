MadameNoire Featured Video

This week, Orlando Brown was spotted praising the lord at The Potter’s House in Dallas, Texas, the multicultural church led by Senior Pastor Bishop T.D. Jakes.

On May 8, a viral TikTok video captured the Bad Boys Texas star jumping and dancing up and down the aisles of the nondenominational church with his congregation as they gave thanks to the Lord during a praise break.

Filled with energy, Brown, 35, looked happy as he shimmied and bounced along to the church’s gospel choir. At one point, the former Disney star’s wife, Danielle Brown, could be seen in the short video clapping along as the actor cut up in church.

Social media users gush about Orlando Brown’s praise dance.

On TikTok, Gospel singer Jabari Johnson, who filmed the holy clip, gushed about how amazing it was to see The Proud Family alum having a good “TIME” at The Potter’s House.

A few users were happy to see the saved celeb healthier, given his tough battle with alcohol and drug addiction.

“He goes through so much! I’m so glad to see him surrounded and participating in praise,” one TikTok user commented.

A second fan penned, “Lord please save him and keep him.”

A third supporter chimed in,” He right where he needs to be, God’s going to honor his efforts and heal his mind.”

With help from his wife in 2021, the embattled reality TV star joined a faith-based rehab facility called Rise Discipleship in Abilene, Texas to help overcome his battle with addiction. Since then, the That’s So Raven actor has been on a long journey of spiritual and mental healing with a few legal bumps in between.

Brown detailed his worship journey in 2022 when he released a song called “God Is In Me.”



Now, fans are having a field day watching the celeb on Zeus Network’s drama-filled reality show Bad Boys Club Texas. By the looks of Black Twitter, Brown seems to be keeping the peace, staying out of trouble and bringing all of the laughs on the buzzing series. Check out a few reactions below.

