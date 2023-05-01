MadameNoire Featured Video

Usher, arguably the King of R&B, is giving up yet another hint at the possibility of a Verzuz between him and fellow R&B singer Chris Brown during a radio interview with Big Boy’s Neighborhood.

On April 26, when prompted by Big Boy about the ever-present question of the two mega-entertainers doing a Verzuz or a similar song-for-song battle, Usher expressed his excitement toward the idea.

“Me and Chris would kill the world if we ever did something together like that. I’m not saying it’s Verzuz, but I will. Imma just say this, if that happens, it’ll be one of the biggest things that anybody has ever experienced in entertainment in celebration of two people who love each other.”

The “Confessions” artist gushed about Brown, who he considers to be family, “Cause I love Chris, I don’t like him. I don’t like his music; I love his music. I love him.”

He’s my little brother. He’s always been there for me, and I’ve always been there with him,” he continued telling Big Boy in the interview. “Through hard ups and down times, I’ve been there with him. For us to be able to celebrate what we do together…man, that would be crazy.”

Both entertainers have had their fair share of scandals, with the “Go Crazy” singer being entangled in controversy concerning domestic violence. Usher has been ensnared with multiple lawsuits and marital issues.

However, Usher maintains that he and the 33-year-old have kept a close bond throughout their scandals.

The speculation regarding the Verzuz was finally addressed by Usher back in July 2022, telling E! News, “Nah, there’s no Verzuz. I don’t think y’all ready for nothing like that. You might be ready for something like that on stage, maybe in the future. Stay tuned.”

Currently, the eight-time Grammy winner is enjoying a successful residency at the MGM Resort in Las Vegas. Fans and celebrities like Kimora Lee Simmons attended the show.