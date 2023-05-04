MadameNoire Featured Video

Da Brat and her wife Jesseca “Judy” Dupart had difficulty finding a Black sperm donor to assist with their pregnancy, according to the couple’s new interview with The Root.

The happily married duo revealed that they opted for a white sperm donor due to a shortage of suitable Black donors. In order to find the perfect match, the lovebirds scoured through thousands of candidates and ruled them out based on Dupart’s genetic screening.

The soon-to-be parents documented the stressful process on the new season of their reality TV show Brat Loves Judy.

After narrowing down their selection of donors, the ladies were shocked to find only one suitable Black donor out of their candidate pool of 300.

“And that [dude] looked like Jiminy Cricket,” Da Brat joked. “I was like, ‘I’m sorry, but that wasn’t gonna be my choice.'”

Due to their lack of options, ultimately, the pair decided on a white donor.

“Because we didn’t have a lot to choose from, he definitely wasn’t Black,” the Funkdafied rapper explained. “But I think we did a great job with picking. He’s handsome, he’s tall, and I think he’s going to look beautiful with my wife’s egg.”

Internet trolls slam Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart for choosing a white donor for pregnancy.

After the couple’s story hit the internet, a few people called out the duo for selecting a white donor.

“There’s plenty of black donors. They didn’t want one because they didn’t want a fully black child. Don’t try to insult our intelligence,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section of Baller Alert after the outlet reposted the story.

A second detractor griped, “Just tell the truth. You didn’t want a brown baby. So sad… We want America to love us see, but we don’t love us. They had money and means to find a suitable black donor if that’s what they truly wanted.”

“All that money they have, they could have flown ANYWHERE in the world and found a black donor stop the bullshyt!!. Hell, for a cool million, I would have donated my husband’s,” another user commented.

Dupart quickly jumped in to defend their decision.

“TO BE CLEAR – for all those that are not aware of the MANY things we weren’t aware of, here it is: black men make up less than 5% of the donation pool,” the hair care guru wrote. “Furthermore with genetic testing (that is SPECIFICALLY for looking into the diseases that humans carry) and inputting my stats in ALL of the cryobanks -it went from THOUSANDS to about 300 and of that only 1 was black – and he also unfortunately wasn’t a perfect match.” She added, “So we actually waited a few weeks to see if the pool increased – but unfortunately with the time frame we had to choose within 6-8 weeks and there was no more new black donors that fit within the perfect fit with my genetic testing. Hopefully, this HEADLINE that people are running with will EDUCATE more people that there’s a HUGE gap in the sperm pool. Everyone have a great rest of your day.”

The couple recently shared more about their in vitro fertilization (IVF) journey on Instagram.

On March 26, the pregnant hip-hop star and the beauty entrepreneur threw a pink and blue-themed baby shower to celebrate the gender reveal of their forthcoming bundle of joy.

The couple lit up with excitement when they found out they would be welcoming a baby boy. This will be Da Brat’s first child and Dupart’s fourth.

In conjunction with the reality TV show, the couple told The Root that they plan to share more about their exciting pregnancy on social media.

On April 28, the pair sat down with Dr. Obehi Asemota, owner of the Hope Fertility clinic in Atlanta, to share more about their experience with IVF, a form of assisted reproductive technology. They also gave a lucky winner $10,000 to use toward their own IVF treatment.

“We wanted to encourage people who believe in these myths that you’re too old [to conceive],” Dupart shared. “A lot of this stuff we didn’t know until we got into the process. We didn’t know that the egg quality diminishes at a certain age. We learned so much and just wanted to bring it to the forefront so more women could be educated and not discouraged.”

Hear more about their baby story below.

