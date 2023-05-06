MadameNoire Featured Video

Conflicting news about Cher’s whirlwind romance with Alexander “AE” Edwards leaves question marks surrounding the status of their relationship.

The singer and music industry executive called it quits on their love affair several weeks ago, according to TMZ‘s sources. The insiders didn’t share why the age gap duo decided to go their separate ways or who initiated the breakup. However, the tea spillers clarified that Cher and AE were never engaged.

The legendary performer fueled speculation about the couple’s suspected engagement when she flaunted a big shiny rock on her ring finger that AE gifted her last December.

The breakup reports conflict with news that the couple was engaged — but Cher postponed their wedding plans because her loved ones were concerned about her and AE’s 40-year age gap.

Various rumblings from sources that spoke with RadarOnline said the couple is still together, although Cher has distanced herself from the relationship.

“For a while, Cher followed this guy around like a lovesick puppy. But the blinders seem to be coming off,” one source claimed.

“Cher’s starting to see Alexander in a different light,” another added.

Anonymous insiders claimed that Cher had thrown money at AE and funded his “over-the-top lifestyle” despite the previously protective nature of her $360 million net worth.

The messy tea-spilling sources said Cher’s children, Chaz Bono, 54, and Elijah Blue Allman, 46, are worried about whether AE’s presence in their family will affect their inheritances.

The insiders also said the singer’s patience has run thin regarding AE’s selfish behavior and overbearing influence on her work in the studio.

“AE’s always inviting his friends over for parties — and he goes missing and doesn’t answer his phone.

“AE wasn’t even born when Sonny & Cher were topping the charts in the ’60s. Things didn’t go well when he started barking orders in the studio as he does with younger artists.”

Another informant said Cher’s loved ones expected a breakup, but “They just hope she’s ok.”

Cher, 76, responded vaguely in January when paparazzi asked whether she and her 36-year-old lover were engaged.

The “Believe” singer didn’t explicitly confirm that she and AE would tie the knot. Instead, she coyly played into the Internet’s chatter about the couple’s alleged engagement.

In March, AE shared positive updates about his relationship with Cher and said he’s chummy with the singer’s two sons.

Paparazzi first romantically linked the couple in November 2022.

