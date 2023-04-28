MadameNoire Featured Video

Amber Rose was ready to throw hands after Joseline Herandez threw a jab about her blackness — or lack thereof.

On April 26, the Zeus star posted a clip of a heated exchange between her and Anber as they filmed the upcoming season of BET+’s College Hill: Celebrity Edition. Joseline lashed out at the influencer and said, “Your problem is that you really don’t want to be Black.”

The quip spawned an immediate reaction from Amber, who got up from her seat like she was ready to throw down with the self-proclaimed “Puerto Rican Princess.”

The reality star captioned the short video with a slew of laughing emojis, writing, “All that to get beat up.”

In the replies, a few users commented on how Joseline questioned Amber’s blackness.

Twitter users saw nothing wrong with the Love & Hip Hop alum’s shade toward the SlutWalk organizer. They pointed out that the Philly native said she didn’t consider herself a Black woman in past interviews.

The biracial mother of two explained her feelings about her racial identity in a 2016 interview with Refinery29.

“Being multiracial, a lot of people expect you to pick and choose a side,” Amber said. “I did an interview, and they were like, ‘Do you consider yourself a Black woman?’ And I was like, ‘No!’ and the internet cut it off right at that point!”

“I embrace all of my culture. You don’t have to pick and choose a side. That’s what keeps racism alive,” she added.

Another person argued that Joseline should’ve questioned her own identity before she brought up Amber’s.

The Twitter user called out the Zeus star for marketing herself as the Puerto Rican Princess but pulling from Black American aesthetics to make her money.

College Hill: Celebrity Edition’s other season two stars are Tiffany “New York” Pollard, Parker McKenna Posey, Iman Shumpert, Kwaylon “BlameItOnKway” Rogers and O’Ryan.

Ray J will also be a season two college student. He previously starred in the first edition of the BET+ show alongside Nene Leakes, Lamar Odom, India Love and more.

Season two’ celebrities will pursue higher education at Alabama State University, a Historically Black College/University.

